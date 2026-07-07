President Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi over defamatory allegations

Adeyemi called Gbajabiamila 'a murderer' and 'an assassin' at a June 25 press conference, alleging bribery and abuse of office

Gbajabiamila's lawyers warned that failure to comply would trigger a N10bn civil suit and criminal defamation proceedings under FCT law

Lawyers representing Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, have issued a formal legal threat demanding N10 billion in damages from Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, who publicly accused the presidential aide of murder, bribery, and a range of criminal misconduct.

The letter, dated July 6, 2026, and signed by 'Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, of Pinheiro LP, was sighted by The newsmen.

Femi Gbajabiamila has issued an ultimatum to Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi over serious allegations made during a June press conference. Photo credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

It followed a press conference held by Adeyemi on June 25, during which he described Gbajabiamila as "a murderer" and "an assassin," and alleged that the Chief of Staff had demanded 48 per cent of a purported N27.4 billion take-off grant belonging to the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), amounting to roughly N12.5 billion.

Adeyemi further alleged that Gbajabiamila received N400 million through proxies linked to appointments connected to the entity.

The letter enumerated nine allegations from the press conference, with Gbajabiamila's lawyers describing all of them as "not only false but gravely defamatory," adding that they were "designed to portray our client as corrupt, dishonest, criminally culpable, morally bankrupt, administratively incompetent, a murderer and unfit to occupy public office."

Adeyemi accuses Gbajabiamila of intimidation

Adeyemi also accused Gbajabiamila of intimidating individuals and media organisations, participating in fraudulent budget processes, misusing security agencies, and potentially carrying out official duties while under the influence of intoxicating substances, Punch reported.

Gbajabiamila's lawyers flatly denied that he had ever had any dealings with Adeyemi.

"You have never at any time met, interacted with, communicated with, or had any form of personal or official dealing whatsoever with him," they wrote, describing the allegations as "reckless, baseless and malicious."

The legal notice also cited the active criminal proceedings against Adeyemi as an aggravating factor. Adeyemi is listed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, in Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/652/2026, on allegations of forgery, including forging an appointment letter bearing Gbajabiamila's purported signature and counterfeiting presidential letterheaded papers to pass himself off as a government official, Vanguard reported.

"Trial by media remains unknown to Nigerian law and cannot be a substitute for due process," the lawyers stated.

Fake agency: Adeyemi ordered to take down materials

Within the 72-hour compliance window, Adeyemi was directed to take down all materials relating to the press conference, including transcripts, videos and recordings, publish a full retraction and apology in at least five national newspapers and across all relevant social media platforms, and provide a written undertaking not to make further publications about Gbajabiamila.

Non-compliance, the letter warned, would result in both criminal defamation proceedings under FCT law and a civil suit seeking N10 billion in aggravated and exemplary damages, to be donated to a charity of Gbajabiamila's choice, alongside a perpetual injunction.

At the centre of the broader dispute is the PFIPC itself, which the Presidency has consistently described as a fictitious agency. Adeyemi, who claimed to serve as its Director-General, countered that the body appeared on pages 50 and 51 of a presidential-assented appropriation bill and received over N1.3 billion in the 2026 budget, including approximately N803 million for personnel costs, N200 million for overhead, and N300 million for capital expenditure.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana weighed in on the matter, arguing that the Presidency lacked the constitutional authority to exonerate anyone involved and calling for an independent investigation into both Gbajabiamila and Adeyemi.

Fake agency: Atiku launches attack on Tinubu's govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said scandals are no longer viewed as isolated incidents but as recurring features of governance in President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The Former Vice President said Tinubu’s government has dragged Nigeria to a dangerous point.

Source: Legit.ng