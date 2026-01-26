Apostle Johnson Suleman has addressed the doubt cast on the viral healing of ten disabled people by the renowned preacher, Pastor Chris renowned

The viral clip, which showed alleged disabled people immediately walking after receiving healing from Pastor Chris, drew attention from medical practitioners, celebrities and Nigerians at large

Apostle Suleman defended the miracle by stating that the Christian faith is not based on logic or common sense

President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has publicly defended Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of LoveWorld Incorporated amid the controversy trailing a viral healing video that took over social media.

The video, which surfaced recently, showed ten allegedly disabled individuals reportedly receiving instant healing during a church programme, with all of them walking immediately after prayers. The clip sparked intense debate online, with many Nigerians expressing disbelief.

Real Miracle or Theatrics?

Several public figures, including reality TV star Pere Egbi, actress Jemima Osunde, and some medical practitioners, openly reacted to the authenticity of the healing, especially the sudden mobility of people said to have been disabled for several years.

As reactions continued to pour in, Apostle Johnson Suleman stepped into the conversation to defend Pastor Chris and address those doubting the miracle.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, January 25, 2026, Apostle Suleman insisted that miracles are real and that Pastor Chris’ ministry has long been associated with signs and wonders.

Miracles Are Real, Apostle Suleman Insists

According to him, Christian faith is not built on logic or common sense, stressing that miracles will never make sense to people who are not open to experiencing them.

He explained that trying to convince sceptics with arguments is often pointless, noting that it is the Holy Spirit, not human reasoning, that convinces people about spiritual realities.

Apostle Suleman further referenced 2 Corinthians 4:4, saying the minds of some people are blinded, which is why no explanation will ever be enough for them unless they personally experience a miracle.

He added that when people mock miracles or challenge pastors to perform them in hospitals, they miss the point, stressing that miracles do not happen in an atmosphere of doubt or competition.

According to him, miracles are not tools to prove one’s calling but manifestations that happen by divine timing and faith.

Netizens' Reactions to Apostle Suleman's Clarification on Miracles

Legit.ng gathered some reactions to the preacher's claims, many of which agreed with Apostle Suleman, while others insisted that proving the existence of health challenges is a first step to addressing doubts.

@xammi_911 stated:

"At least, people knew the people Jesus healed were afflicted with amenities for many years and it was obvious. You can’t bring people out like these and call it miracle."

@lavivavogue wrote:

"Miracles are real and if you don’t believe REST and if you don’t believe after resting, argue with your Bible. This is 2026 leave pastors alone!"

@navysealz007 said:

"Firstly no one doubts about miracle, they only asked for evidence as NBC also asked for evidence. Asking for evidence isn't wrong. Secondly hospital have gone to the church on several occasions and didn't receive miracle. I guess you will say they didn't have faith."

@emmruobe noted:

"Religion makes you a better pretender, not a better person. Are you going to lie against him ?. if you know the truth????"

@CletusChinanu added:

"Miracles are not meant to be explained. If you doubt them, let God give you one—that is the only true proof."

Watch Apostle Suleman's video below:

Pere Egbi Recounts Healing from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija star Pere Egbi corroborated Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's miracles amid the mixed reactions surrounding a recent healing session at the pastor’s church. Pere shared his personal experience, saying Pastor Chris once healed his left hand, which is why he believes the miracle being debated online is real.

