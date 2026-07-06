A young Nigerian lady who is a student at a UK university has shared a lesson she learned in the classroom

She explained that the professor asked a question, and even though she knew the answer, she kept quiet

She explained in the viral post what the professor eventually said, minutes after no one answered the question

A young Nigerian lady studying at a university in the UK has shared her experience after her professor asked a question in the lecture hall that she thought she knew the answer to.

She explained that she had already been taught academically how to behave in class when questions are asked, and she applied that experience during the lecture.

Nigerian student abroad recounts classroom moment that changed her learning view. Middle image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/AdewuyiRoseline, Getty Images/Richard Newstead

Source: Twitter

Lady shares her experience in UK class

When the professor asked the whole class a question, she thought she knew the answer and wanted to speak, but didn't. She shared how the professor responded after he got no response from anyone.

She wrote on her page:

"In my first semester in the United States, something happened in a classroom that has stayed with me ever since."

"The professor asked a question. I knew the answer, but I stayed quiet. Part of it was my personality. I have always been an introvert and wasn't the type to speak up often in class. Another part of it was how I had been trained academically. Back home in Nigeria, I had learned that it was often better to be absolutely certain before speaking. Accuracy mattered, and you didn't want to say something incorrect in front of the class."

"After what felt like a long silence, the professor smiled and said, 'There isn't necessarily one right answer. I just want to hear how you're thinking.' That sentence stayed with me for a long time."

Nigerian lady says professor's response after classroom silence changed how she sees educatiPhoto Source: Twitter/AdewuyiRoselineon.

Source: TikTok

@AdewuyiRoseline spoke further in her post, explaining that the lecturer's response remains one of the greatest lessons she has learned in the classroom.

She spoke further:

"That experience reshaped the way I approach both learning and teaching. Today, I value classrooms where students feel comfortable contributing. They need not know everything; they simply need to be encouraged to think, engage, and learn together."

"Looking back, I don't see my Nigerian and American educational experiences as competing with one another. I see them as complementary. One gave me a strong academic foundation; the other encouraged me to find and trust my own voice."

"For me, that has been one of the greatest lessons of studying in two different educational systems."

Reactions as lady shares UK class experience

@WithBukky wrote:

"There isn't necessarily one right answer.” This is golden and encourage students to participate actively in class without bothering about the perfect answers."

@yssafana said:

"Your experience @AdewuyiRoseline highlights exactly where modern pedagogy needs to go. We must stop treating classrooms as testing centers of certainty. Instead, we must design them as laboratories of inquiry. Balancing the deep academic stamina gained in Nigeria with the vocal confidence discovered in the US, you have unlocked a vital blueprint for future-ready learning. Thank you for sharing such a brilliant reminder that our voices are just as valuable as our knowledge."

@brightcito4u noted:

"I have learned from reading this piece, Hearing what we think is absolutely the important part of learning. Thanks."

@Onlyremmy12 wrote:

"A classroom is a classroom. It's literally for learning. If we knew it all, we wouldn't be in class. It's for imperfect people."

@RoyalTemi_ said:

"This reminded me of a lab session where the attendant asked a question I knew the answer to, but I only muttered it. He heard me and said, “You got it. Why didn’t you say it out loud?” Since then, I’ve been participating more in lectures."

Read the full post she shared detailing her experience at the university.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady applied to four universities in the UK for fun and was offered admission by all of them. She later sought advice online after admitting that she had not planned for funding and was unsure how to finance her studies.

Nigerian lady graduates with distinction in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after earning a distinction in her master's degree in Nursing in the UK.

She flew her parents from Nigeria to the UK to celebrate her graduation with her after completing her academic journey.

Source: Legit.ng