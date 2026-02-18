Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has finally addressed the popular claim that she was best friends with Tonto Dikeh, her husband Olakunle Churchill's ex-wife

She said the story has circulated for years, and she wanted to set the record straight once and for all, insisting that she has never met Tonto Dikeh and does not have her number

The actress challenged anyone claiming to have proof of a friendship between her and Tonto to bring it forward, sparking mixed reactions on social media

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has spoken out to dismiss long‑standing claims that she was once close friends with her husband, Olakunle Churchill’s former wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rosy Meurer broke her silence about unfollowing her husband, Churchill, after a photoshoot with Tonto Dikeh and their son, King Andre, denying the claim and dismissing it as a blog-created narrative or system glitch.

Rosy Meurer addresses friendship claims with Churchill’s ex‑wife, Tonto Dikeh. Photo credit: rosymeurer/tontolet

Source: Instagram

In another video, Rosy addressed her relationship with Tonto Dikeh, explaining that the story of her alleged friendship with the actress was false and had been spread by blogs and online followers.

Meurer clarified that she had never met Tonto Dikeh, had no personal contact with her, and was not introduced to Churchill through her.

She stated that she and Tonto had no connection, pointing out that they did not exchange phone numbers and had never crossed paths in person.

The actress expressed frustration at seeing repeated comments online suggesting that she had betrayed a friendship or snatched Churchill from her colleague, Tonto Dikeh.

Rosy Meurer explained that these claims had circulated for years, often presented as fact by bloggers and believed by followers, but she insisted they were baseless.

The actress also challenged anyone who claimed otherwise to provide proof, maintaining that no evidence existed because the alleged friendship never happened.

She concluded by stating that her life with Churchill was separate from his previous relationship and that the two situations should not be connected.

Watch Rosy Meurer's video below:

Netizens react to Rosy Meurer’s statement about Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@strongfeelings001:

“There’s no one that would say they dont know Tonto…. Even if we didn’t have social media Tonto has always been a first class celebrity…. People actually knew you and your brother because of Tonto!! Seat this one out Rossy you slept with your brother while he was married to Tonto and ended up as his wife after his marriage scattered! That’s the part that requires explanation, accountability and remorse! Even if Tonto is older than you as you said, she actually looks younger, sexier, very successful and totally scrumptious than you can ever be!! You’ve done enough! Leave Tonto alone nne… leave her to enjoy this Jesus she found! Afterall you have been enjoying your brother 🙄😏”

@maranathachristopher:

“But I never read anywhere that you guys were best friends. We only know you and your husband were siblings 💁‍♀️”

@freshflavoursandfoods:

“GOD IS IN THIS AND YOU CAN'T DO NOTHING, ALLOW OUR DEAR SON TO CELEBRATE HIS BIRTHDAY WITH HIS FATHER 😍❤️”

@getshaped_doll:

“sense just far from you , she won't even reply U, because you are irrelevant, after how many years, you want to come and swim in the muld with you , tempting her , God forbid you”

@mimi_doo_maureen:

“You all don't need this right now. He's your husband, period! But if I can remember, the story wasn't really about friendship between you and her. It was the fact that you were dating the ex husband while he was still married to her, but you came and debunked, and even said he was like a brother to you. And hope you're not trying to age shame her? Because that doesn't make sense. You just need to relax ok.”

@kingoyetoro_1:

“Our Queen Rosy Churchill, let them say, we love you 👌 Aya rere lodèdè Oko ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer denies ever being Tonto Dikeh's friend or being introduced to Churchill by her. Photo credit: rosymeurer/tontolet

Source: Instagram

Churchill addresses marital issues rumours with Rosy Meurer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill shut down rumours about problems in his marriage with Rosy Meurer while celebrating her birthday and Valentine’s Day.

The businessman shared photos of Rosy and praised her loyalty, describing her as his biggest supporter and best friend. He also expressed gratitude for her support during both good and difficult periods in his life.

Churchill also celebrated Rosy’s birthday on February 15, 2026, where he described her as the love of his life and praised her publicly on social media.

Source: Legit.ng