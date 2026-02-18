Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has finally broken her silence on the long-standing rumour that she snatched Olakunle Churchill from Tonto Dikeh

She also tackled the viral claim that she married her brother, explaining exactly what Churchill meant to her and her family at the time

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Meurer's video, and the comments section is anything but quiet, with many fans asking one question she may not have an answer to

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has responded to long-running claims suggesting she snatched her husband, Olakunle Churchill, from his former wife, Tonto Dikeh.

This came shortly after she had earlier clarified that she was never friends with Tonto Dikeh, insisting that the story of a close friendship was false.

Rosy Meurer addresses claims that she snatched Olakunle Churchill from Tonto Dikeh, demands proof. Photo credit: rosymeurer/punch/tontolet

Meurer denied ever visiting Tonto Dikeh’s home or being introduced to Churchill through her.

She dismissed the narrative that she was a best friend who betrayed trust and snatched her husband, stating that she had never met Tonto and had no personal relationship with her.

Rosy Meurer addresses claim of marrying her brother Churchill

In her latest video, Meurer also addressed the widely circulating narratives that she married her own brother, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress explained that Churchill was once described as being “like a brother” to her because of the support he gave to her career and family at the time.

She noted that he was close to her siblings and often helped them, but hammered that there was no romantic involvement during that period.

According to her, she was younger and naïve then, and the way she saw events unfold online was the same way as the public did, with no prior knowledge of Churchill’s personal life.

She challenged anyone making such claims to provide evidence, maintaining that no proof exists because the allegations are false.

The actress also stated that she treats all of Churchill’s children with equal love and care, revealing that his daughter is currently with her.

She explained that she believes every child deserves both parents and would never stand in the way of Churchill spending time with his son with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Meurer urged the public to respect her family and allow her husband to enjoy peace in his relationship with his children.

She emphasised that she remains Mrs Rosalie Meurer Churchill and wants the matter settled once and for all.

Watch Rosy Meurer's video below:

Reactions trail Rosy Meurer’s statement about Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@chikaoloyede said:

"He was a brother to you, helping you and your siblings and you claimed not to know the wife. How were you so comfortable mingling with a married man without minding the feelings of the wife. You are a heartless and dangerous woman."

@getitrightnaija said:

"Your trying too hard to look like tonto is driving him further to her . Men would shock you 😂"

@amal_mommy said:

"Rosy my own is why u didn’t wish the little boy happy birthday?"

@helenbeauty44:

"Someone's husband was so close to you and your family 😍and yet you never knew the wife and have never met her"

@favour_speak4me said:

"He was so close like a brother yet you didn't know his wife?"

@bread_prof said:

"Rosy, that thing that made you set camera to narrate what nobody asked you will make you confess one day. Marriage is sacred and you enabled the divorce between Tonto and Churchill. How can you be brother to a married man and not know his wife. Just enjoy but never call that man your husband again. You made Tonto crazy while in her marriage and you think you will have peace. Karma no longer visits later is now. Enjoy sister. That your brother you are claiming as husband is Tonto's husband."

@graceeluv said:

"He was like a brother to you, you guys were so close, and yet you never met his wife. But he was always taking you and your siblings out. Didn't you just contradict yourself? Chei"

