Rosy Meurer has addressed reports of unfollowing her husband, Olakunle Churchill, amid his viral family photo with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh and their son

Legit.ng had observed Rosy's page during King Andre's birthday to monitor an expected inflow of 'online inlaws', only to spot that Churchill was unfollowed

The actress and mother of two has, however, denied unfollowing her husband, and a new check confirmed that he has been refollowed

Popular Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has finally spoken up following reports that she unfollowed her husband, Olakunle Churchill, on Instagram after his recent family reunion with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

The drama started after Churchill reunited with Tonto to celebrate their son, King Andre, who turned 10 on February 17, 2026. For the first time in almost ten years since their separation, the former couple came together to take a family photo with their son. The reunion photo quickly went viral, generating tons of reactions across social media.

As expected, online critics wasted no time storming Rosy’s page to accuse her of “snatching” Churchill from her former boss, Tonto, while claiming that the love for their son rekindled the reconciliation of the ex-couple.

Fueling the rumours further, a check by Legit.ng on Rosy’s Instagram page around that time showed that she was no longer following her husband. This discovery added more heat to the already trending story.

Rosy Meurer Addresses Unfollowing her Husband

However, Rosy has now denied ever unfollowing Churchill. The mother of two dismissed the claims, saying she had no reason to do so. To back up her words, she shared her screen, showing that they were still following each other. A subsequent check on her page by Legit.ng also confirmed that the couple currently follow each other.

Making it clear that she has had enough of the constant narratives surrounding her marriage, Rosy declared that she would no longer sit back and allow the same stories to repeat themselves.

She described the alleged unfollowing as either a technical glitch or a deliberate attempt by an 'underground individual' to create drama and push a convenient story on the same day her husband reunited with his ex-wife for their son’s birthday.

She stated:

“I have never unfollowed my husband and I never will. So, you guys are going to wait for a very long time. If I do eventually unfollow him, you will be the first to know because I am not that kind of person that will hide or play games.”

Rosy Clarifies Bad Blood Over King Andre's Birthday

Addressing concerns about any bad blood, Rosy maintained that there was nothing wrong with her husband celebrating his son. According to her, it was only right for Churchill to be there for his child, especially after spending a long time apart.

She emphasised:

“It is only right for me to give him that space to celebrate with his son. I am happy his children get to feel what it feels like to be with their daddy.”

Netizens' Reaction to Rosy Meurer's Clarification

While the clarification was swift and timely, many online in-laws seem to be holding on to their beliefs, while others feel at peace. Legit.ng gathered some reactions:

@kamaragirl added:

"You will explain and explain and explain all I’m seeing that man still love his first wife."

@zainab_d__ said:

"You people need to let her be abeg!!! Marriage since how many years and it’s still sailing! Let them all breathe! The trolling is so plain d*mb!"

@call_her_mama_christian penned:

"Why bring up the unfollowing accusation today, on his son's birthday, when it's been going on for a while and you never said anything? It seems suspicious that you're only speaking out now. You claim to be transparent, but it looks like you were playing hide and seek with him while he was still married to his son's mother."

@pweety_dee penned:

"Sister Rosy 😂your brother’s son is supposed to be your Nephew isn’t it?"

@hadiza__u noted:

"It’s show that you just finished crying 😂😂😂😂😂😂 oga go warm eba chop 😂😂😂 e pain you."

Watch Rosy Meurer's clarification below:

Rosy Meurer Describes Olakunle Churchill as a Brother

Legit.ng reported that in an old interview with Hip TV, Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer spoke warmly about Churchill, describing him as a mentor. She also compared their relationship at the time to that of a brother and sister, a statement that some viewers now find surprising, considering how events later unfolded.

