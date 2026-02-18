Rosy Meurer's recent clarification about not knowing who Tonto Dikeh was before her marriage to Olakunle Churchill ended has gone viral

The actress in a video shared how she had never had any encounter with her husband's ex-wife, stating that there was a wide age gap between them

However, an old video has now resurfaced on social media, contradicting Rosy's bold claim, sparking reactions online

Social media users have dug up an old video of Rosy Meurer reacting to allegations of an affair with Olakunle Churchill while he was married to Tonto Dikeh

The video resurfaced online after Rosy boldly stated that she had never met Tonto before her marriage to Olakunle crashed.

Actress Rosy Meurer claims she never met Tonto Dikeh before her marriage with Olakunle Churchill ended.

Legit.ng reported that Rosy addressed claims that she snatched Churchill from Tonto after the actress introduced them. She said, contrary to the rumours, nothing like that happened, as she never had any form of relationship with her and met her husband separately.

"I was never my husband’s ex’s friend. I have never met or seen her. We don’t have each other’s numbers. She is like 10 years older than me. All the news that I was her best friend and I snatched her hubby is all lies. When he was married, he was like a brother to me and helped me in my career. He used to take my siblings and me out. We were not dating. I don’t know what happened between him and his ex-wife."

What Rosy Meurer said about Tonto Dikeh

Contrary to Rosy Meurer’s recent clarifications, in the old video, she revealed she actually met Tonto Dikeh in the past and had hung out with her.

In her words:

"I remain under big church foundation and he remains family to me, his wife is family to me, we've hung out before together, I don't see a big deal there."

Rosy Meurer said she and Tonto Dikeh hung out in old video.

The old video of Rosy Meurer speaking about Tonto Dikeh is below

Reactions trail Rosy Meurer's old video

The video has further sparked reactions, with many criticising Rosy Meurer. Read the comments below:

amakatheglobalforce commented:

"When I heard “I don’t know her”, I was shocked because you guys are in the same industry, how can you say you don’t know her? Now this old video says it all, you insisted on continuing to work with him while he was married despite knowing the allegations around your working with him, then later proceeded to marry him yet claiming you don’t know her till today. Thank God for the internet though."

pearlyugo commented:

"I think she will see this clip? She needs to see it o. Be like she needs the memory refresh. A father reconciling with his son's mother for the sake of co-parenting peacefully should never cause a stir or drama. Sha! Everybody with em own."

panache_exquisite commented:

"Internet never forgets."

relindis_amakz commented:

"Is that why she drew the same kind of tat Tonto drew ?? Cos ot seem to me like she wanted Tonto's life so badly."

abujawigrevampguru commented:

"Hmmmmm. This is what happens when one talks too much."

What Rosy Meurer said about Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng previously reported an old interview of Rosy Meurer speaking about Olakunle Churchill before they got married.

In the throwback clip with Hip TV, she spoke about her relationship with the businessman in a way that some have found surprising.

She described him as a mentor and likened their bond to that of a brother and a sister.

