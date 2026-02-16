Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer have once again shut down online rumours about their marriage

The businessman had penned a lovely message to his wife on her birthday and during this year's Valentine's Day celebration

Olakunle's praise for Rosy has since sparked reactions from many of his followers, especially online in-laws

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill has seemingly shut down rumours of issues in his marriage with his wife, Rosy Meurer, as he sweetly celebrated his wife, not just on her birthday but during this year's Valentine celebration.

Following Olakunle's reconciliation with his ex-wife and actress Tonto Dikeh after ten years of conflict, rumours surfaced on social media that he and Rosy were no longer on good terms.

Olakunle Churchill pens heartfelt tribute to his wife Rosy Meurer on her birthday. Credit: olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Amid the drama, some netizens also stormed Rosy's Instagram page to taunt her.

Olakunle Churchill pens tributes to Rosy Meurer

Sharing photos of his wife on his official Instagram page, the businessman, who penned a sweet message to Rosy, described her as his biggest supporter, best friend and the most amazing woman he knows.

He also confessed his love for her, recalling how she stood by him in moments of triumph and uncertainty.

"May this Valentine’s Day remind you how deeply you are loved.And as your birthday draws near, may it usher in a new chapter filled with joy and everything your beautiful heart desires. You have loved me in seasons of triumph and in moments of uncertainty. You have stood beside me with loyalty, patience and unwavering devotion. For that, I honor you. I cherish you. I thank God for you. Happy Valentine’s Day and happy birthday in advance babe. With all my heart. I LOVE YOU," he wrote.

On her birthday, February 15, 2026, Olakunle also penned a short message to his wife as he wrote,

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, my biggest supporter, and the most amazing woman I know. Deltan princess, true daughter of the soil. Happy birthday to the love of my life @rosymeurer."

In 2025, the couple was embroiled in another marital crisis rumours. Debunking the news, Churchill revealed that his wife and kids were in Disney Paris enjoying summer life. He added that haters would wait for a long time to see him and his wife divorce.

Olakunle Churchill expresses love for his wife Rosy Meurer in birthday message. Credit: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Olakunle Churchill's Valentine's message to his wife Rosy Meurer is below:

Reactions as Olakunle Churchill celebrates wife

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from social media users. Read them below:

nnekaokonkwo07 commented:

"I love this post, she is still the wife, happy val wifey."

mpress_ese wrote:

"I know say this post pain una well well. Una go cry tire Oga thanks for celebrating your darling wife."

ms_morrison1st commented:

"I don't think Tonto said she want him back but just to make peace for the sake of their son so all of you typing nonsense as if Tonto is begging to be his wife again needs a reality check."

iamangelaanene said:

"Nsogbu, this is a sign to leave married men alone, whether they’re separated or divorced, like it or not, their lives revolve around the first, especially when kids are involved."

takim9133 said:

"Now children of 7am fire prayer can go hug transformer I love the fact that u don't make noise sir. One action,cancels the nay sayers'. May ur marital bliss continue till eternity.No weapon fashioned against ur home shall prosper."

plantgum1_ reacted:

"All these bad belle people tufiakwa! He made peace with his son’s mother and y’all expect him to fling his wife away? Nawa ooo. Well done Big Church!"

What Angela Okorie said about Rosy Meurer

Legit.ng previously reported that Angela Okorie criticised Olakunle Churchill’s new wife, Rosy Meurer, after his reconciliation with her colleague, Tonto Dikeh.

The actress narrated how Tonto allegedly introduced Rosy as her ex-husband’s personal assistant (PA).

Her revelation came a few hours after she called out the Gambian actress for her recent Instagram posts.

Source: Legit.ng