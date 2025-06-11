Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has finally spoken about the rumours trailing her marriage to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill

Shortly after the rumours spread online, Meurer took to her official Instagram page to speak about the type of man her husband is

Rosy’s explanation became a trending topic after her post went viral, and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Nollywood actress and Olakunle Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, has finally addressed the rumours trailing her marriage.

It all started when former BBNaija star and social commentator, Peace Igho, posted a tweet where she noted that Rosy Meurer had deleted all of Olakunle Churchill’s photos from her page. This led to an online discussion with netizens dissecting the couple’s marriage.

Shortly after, Rosy Meurer took to her official Instagram page to address the rumours by speaking about her marriage. According to the Nollywood actress, she must speak for herself to prevent people from helping her tell her story the way they want.

Rosy also added that speaking up was necessary for her to do because she has a family and children who look up to her. The actress then addressed the talk about her husband, Olakunle Churchill, being physically abusive in their marriage. Rosy denied the claims, noting that people wanted to form fake stories just to cause online drama.

According to Rosy, her husband, Olakunle Churchill, is a soft-spoken man and not someone who can beat a woman. She wrote in part:

“It’s funny when haters wish beating in my Marriage when it is obvious their mothers, daughters and sisters will fall victims of massive beatings.

I no send anybody banter, guess the media is never hot for so long, reason why they cook up gist to keep the space busy. Can’t blame them.

My husband never fit talk wetin dey him Mouth finish, let alone beating a woman. Allegations no be by force, MY HUSBAND IS NOT A WOMAN BEATER!! They just want to permanent the lies of the past which they generated. KUDOS!”

See her post below:

Reactions as Rosy Meurer reacts to rumours

Rosy Meurer’s reaction to rumours about having a marital crisis with Olakunle Churchill soon made headlines online after her post went viral. Many netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter:

Herdeolarh said:

“U go explain taya , my side of d story wey one woman dey tell years ago wey u say na lie she dey lie na same side of d story u won tell us so. Ok sister.”

Ree_cakes__more said:

“We listen, we don’t judge.”

Nneka436 wrote:

“Auntie don't dia in silence, if he's not treating you well please speak up.”

Tksparkle said:

“There's no smoke without fire. People can twist the stories and add sugar to make it sweet, but that doesn't negate the fact that something serious dey sup. Her life, her choice. Make she Enjoy✌️.”

Hendlenemorris said:

“Why is she trying to drag someone else inside??😂😂😂😂”

Morola__emerald said:

“If people no see , dem no go talk shaaaa , dem fit just add lies untop of the small truth.”

Godwinrealest said:

“Na only you know wetin dey happen for your marriage, as this matter be now even if the story na true you no go gree base on how you enter make your enemies no laugh you, enjoy my lady.”

Mimi_blaq1 said:

“Better be saying the truth Ma😭please for ur sake ooh toorrhh if na make u show say real real u Dey the marriage u want endure am na u sabi.”

Just_leehnda wrote:

“That one concern you and your husband, I Dey find my own now.”

Aishababie_ said:

“Almost all women married to husband beaters will always swear that their husbands are not beating them.😢”

How Olakunle Churchill celebrated Tonto Dikeh's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, celebrated their son, King Andre Dikeh, on his ninth birthday.

The celebrant turned nine on February 17, 2025, and his mother, Tonto, led the charge by posting photos from his birthday party on her official Instagram page.

Shortly after, Tonto’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, followed suit by also posting a photo from King Andre’s birthday party on his Instagram page. The businessman and philanthropist expressed how proud he was of his son’s growth. Churchill also showered prayers on the birthday boy while reiterating his love for him.

