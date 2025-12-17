Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has come under heavy criticism following her recent post on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that her husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, threw subtle shades online following Tonto Dikeh’s church testimony

Rosy’s post, which many interpreted as a response to the ongoing drama, sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and followers

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has been viciously ridiculed online following her latest post.

The actress released a video of herself living her best life on Instagram, with the caption "Obsessively grateful."

Her post irritated other netizens, who dragged her in the comments section.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh reintroduced herself to the world, following her powerful and life-changing testimony.

The movie diva, who has become spiritual in recent times, disclosed on her Instagram page that she is a living testimony to mercy, as she is one of those whom God saved, repaired, and commissioned.

She claimed that God glanced at her mess and communicated destiny to her. She defined herself as Spirit-filled, Fire-carrying, and Truth-anchored.

Tonto remarked that she is not perfect but pure; she is not loud but authorised; and she was ordained by God rather than selected by man.

Tonto stated that her message was not about rebranding but about resurrection, adding that she believes God is not finished with her.

She described herself as purified, ordained, and positioned to influence lives and systems, stressing that her past struggles have become platforms for God’s glory.

The emotional testimony drew attention from fans and followers, many of whom praised her openness and bold declaration of faith.

She wrote in part:

"I am a demon chaser, not by strength, but by covenant. Light does not argue with darkness; it displaces it. Luke 10:19 is my authority, not my ego. I stand as an Esther of this generation. Raised for such a time as this.

"Positioned in purpose and clothed in favour. Sent to influence systems, awaken hearts, and call a people back to God. Esther 4:14 is not history; it is my assignment. I am proof that mercy rewrites identity. That deliverance births destiny. That which tried to destroy you becomes the platform God uses to display His glory."

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill, also sparked conversation online around the same period.

Legit.ng recalls that Churchill shared a cryptic post reflecting on the importance of true confession.

“True confession lightens the soul, makes life easier, and gives room for peace, healing, and renewal,” he wrote while sharing a photo of himself in traditional attire.

However, the timing of his post raised eyebrows, with some social media users suggesting it was a subtle reaction to Tonto Dikeh’s testimony.

Neither Tonto Dikeh nor Olakunle Churchill has directly responded to the speculations, but both posts continue to generate buzz.

Reactions to Rosy Meurer's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

miz_cha_ said:

"Gerrout abeg.. u think say na that time."

richardjulietvivian said:

"Gate done open for them."

unusual_ugodaddy said:

"All of una don wake up, millions of you guys can't bring her down."

iam_oluwatosinakinola said:

"Madam, go back inside jor."

mmiri_mara_ugo_1 said:

"Tonto has finally wake them up.... abeg enter house with your hill husband."

ayoguchinenye said:

"See them yeye people."

amaka.esther.568 said:

"All of a sudden soldier ant con full everywhere."

ellasuitable said:

"Beauty and brain😍 I thank God for una life o."

ladycherish_jewlries_ said:

"Even with all this beauty,you still settled as the third wife ,E shock me the very first day I saw the news,at first I didn’t believe it till I started seeing all the truths about it ,you were too beautiful for such a person forget about everything ooo ,too beautiful for being the 3rd woman in his life abeg.but then again what do I know sef🤔🤔."

amyachiever said:

"Your karma is here."

