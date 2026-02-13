Pete Edochie’s family has taken action against a TikToker spreading false death rumours about the actor

The family has involved the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down the social media user

A reward has been offered for more information leading to the TikToker’s arrest, triggering reactions online

The family of veteran actor Pete Edochie has contacted the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure the arrest of a TikToker who spread false rumours about the actor’s death.

The move comes after both Edochie’s family and management debunked viral reports claiming he had passed away.

Pete Edochie’s family moves to take action against TikToker spreading rumours. Credit: @petedochie

Source: Instagram

The actor’s first son, Leo Edochie, described the reports as “a lie from the pit of hell” in a video shared on his Instagram page.

On Thursday evening, Leo went a step further by publicly disclosing that he had reached out to the DSS to apprehend the TikTok user behind the misinformation. He also offered a cash reward for anyone with information that could aid the arrest.

Sharing a photo of the TikToker, Leo wrote: “This young man posted a video on TikTok that our father is dead. His handle is @ONE_BOR 001.

" Anyone with information that will lead to his arrest will be handsomely rewarded in cash. I have contacted DSS and they are on his trail. DM me with the information, as soon as he is arrested, you will get your reward in cash.”

See the post below:

Legt.ng earlier reported that actor Yul Edochie publicly addressed the viral rumours about the alleged death of his father, legendary actor Pete Edochie.

The false claim began circulating after an X user fabricated a story alleging that the veteran had passed away and that Yul had announced it on Instagram.

However, the report was quickly debunked by Pete Edochie himself and members of his family, who confirmed that the screen icon is alive and in good health.

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul shared a commanding photo of his father and accompanied it with a powerful message filled with admiration and cultural pride.

Referring to Pete Edochie as “The Lion of Africa,” Yul described him as his man for life and an “Ezigbo mmadu,” a term that translates to a truly good person.

He went further to declare that his father would live beyond 100 years.

“You will definitely live beyond 100 years,” he wrote.

In the post, the actor firmly dismissed the circulating rumours, urging the public to ignore any false information suggesting that his father had died.

“To the public, disregard any false news saying Chief Pete Edochie passed away. The Lion of Africa is fully alive, hale and hearty,” he added.

This is not the first time Pete Edochie has been the subject of unfounded death reports.

Pete Edochie’s family ready to press charges against social media user who rumourd his death. Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Pete Edochie's death rumours

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Deroger Roddy Ezem-onyeuyo said:

"If you arrest him....Don't ever accept any apology to release him. I will add 30k data to whoever finds him."

Emeka Okeke said:

"In as much as I understand how you feel about this crazy allusion and with death inclusive one will naturally feel to teach the young punk a lesson but pls forgive and let go, don't expend unnecessary energy on a low idiat, he has already made a fool of himself."

Eucharia Okonkwo said:

"Very good. They must learn to respect boundaries. How can one announce such a nas.ty news without verifying. Besides, especially when he's not family. Ndi nta Akuko."

Nancy Chioma Chikendu said:

"This is really called, don't touch the tail of a lion, whether alive, sleeping or even dead....this one don buy generational market. Osubirila ooo."

Yul Edochie speaks about May's children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children, with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng