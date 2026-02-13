Fans noticed that the power couple, who wed in 2019, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram

Rumours intensified following BamBam's viral performance in the movie Love in Every Word with colleague Uzor Arukwe

Instead of a formal press release, Teddy A shared a gritty video of himself pushed to his limits in the gym

Media personality and singer Teddy A has finally made a move online amid growing speculation about trouble in his marriage to actress BamBam.

The former Big Brother Naija star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 12, 2026, but instead of addressing the rumours directly, he posted a workout video that has left fans reading between the lines.

Teddy A and BamBam reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Photos: Teddy A/BamBam.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Teddy A is seen sweating intensely while working out at the gym. Focused and energetic, he appeared fully immersed in his routine.

He simply captioned the video: “Lab rat.”

The short but loaded caption immediately caught the attention of followers who have been monitoring both his and BamBam’s pages in recent days.

While he did not mention his marriage or respond to the rumours directly, many believe the post was a subtle message that he is focused on self-improvement and unbothered by online chatter.

Rumours around Teddy A and BamBam

Speculation about tension in the couple’s marriage began after reports surfaced that Teddy A and BamBam had allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Around the same time, Teddy A shared a solo Christmas photoshoot, which some social media users interpreted as a possible sign that things were not smooth at home.

The timing of both developments intensified online discussions, with fans dissecting every move by the couple.

BamBam’s recent acting projects also entered the conversation. The actress featured in Omoni Oboli’s film Love in Every Word, where she starred alongside Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe.

Their on-screen chemistry impressed viewers, but it also led to speculation beyond the storyline.

Amid the circulating claims, Uzor Arukwe publicly stated that he would take legal action against individuals spreading false narratives about him and his co-star.

BamBam talks about marriage struggles in old interview

Meanwhile, an old interview of Bambam has resurfaced online where she revealed that there were seasons in their marriage when both of them questioned their journey together.

The actress explained that those moments of doubt could have broken them, but she chose to hold firmly to her faith.

According to Bambam, a major shift occurred when Teddy A surrendered his life to Christ. She described it as a defining moment that helped ease tension and realign their values as a couple. That spiritual decision, she implied, brought stability and understanding into their home.

Teddy A shares a gritty video of himself pushed to his limits in the gym amid the speculation. Photo: Teddy A.

Source: Instagram

Teddy A addresses domestic violence claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teddy A spoke publicly about the domestic violence allegations that once ignited controversy around his marriage to Bambam.

Teddy A addressed the issue during a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, where he described the allegations as false, shocking, and emotionally damaging to both his family and public image.

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the alleged abuse occurred during her pregnancy.

Source: Legit.ng