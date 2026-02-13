Stefon Diggs shared a massive 20-photo gallery on Instagram, featuring a caption about controlling the controllable

Among the cryptic slides was a telling quote that fans have immediately linked to his alleged split from the mother of his child, Cardi B

The post followed a tense moment at a pre-Super Bowl party where Cardi B gave a shockingly brief "Good luck" message to Diggs

American football star Stefon Diggs has shared a cryptic message just days after rumours of a breakup with rapper Cardi B surfaced online.

The New England Patriots' wide receiver had a tough week, first suffering a painful defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, then facing intense speculation about his personal life.

Rather than addressing the rumours directly, Diggs took to Instagram with a lengthy post filled with motivational quotes.

Rumours of Stefon Diggs' split from Cardi B follow his Super Bowl defeat. Photos: Cardi B/ Stefon Diggs.

In the post, Diggs shared about 20 photos of himself on and off the field, alongside several reflective messages.

One of the most talked-about lines read:

“Gratitude and fear cannot coexist in the same space… a reminder to control what you can control, remain thankful and stay motivated.”

Another message in the carousel stated:

“The best way to appreciate something is to be without it for a while.”

That particular line immediately caught the attention of fans, many of whom connected it to the reported tension between him and Cardi B.

Other quotes in the post included:

“Luck didn’t bring me this far… God did,” and “It ain’t all good, but it ain’t all bad either. So be thankful.”

Diggs also shared an image of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, accompanied by the phrase “Have a hard year,” adding to the emotional tone of the entire post.

Diggs, Cardi B split rumours

Speculation about trouble between Diggs and Cardi B began shortly before the Super Bowl.

At a pre-game party, the rapper was reportedly asked to send a motivational message to him. Her brief response — “Good luck” — and visible discomfort quickly caught attention.

Observers also noticed that both stars had unfollowed each other on Instagram, further fueling the rumours.

Some fans also referenced Diggs’ ongoing legal issues.

The NFL star is facing charges over an alleged physical altercation with his personal chef in December 2025.

He is accused of slapping and assaulting the chef during a dispute about her salary, and is expected to appear in court later this week.

The case has added another layer of controversy to the athlete’s personal life, especially as his relationship with Cardi B was under public scrutiny.

Diggs’ decision to restrict comments on his new post only added to the mystery, as he had not taken such steps with his recent uploads.

Read his Instagram post below:

Stefon Diggs shares a 20-photo gallery on Instagram, featuring a caption about controlling the controllable. Photos: Stefon Diggs.

