Legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has once again addressed rumours about his supposed death.

Legit.ng reports that the news of the actor’s passing went viral on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

However, speaking on the death rumours, the revered actor, fondly called Ebubedike, revealed that he has been falsely declared dead about seven times.

In a telephone conversation with Vanguard on Tuesday, February 10, the veteran made it clear that he is very much alive and in good health.

“I’m alive and will die when my maker calls me home,” he said calmly.

Pete Edochie's battle with repeated death rumours

The 78-year-old screen icon recalled several bizarre stories that have trailed him over the years.

According to him, at different times, people claimed he died outside the country or in a tragic accident.

“I have been killed about seven times. There was a time they said I travelled abroad and died there. At other times, they said that the plane I boarded from Enugu to Ethiopia suddenly crashed and I didn’t survive,” he said.

Edochie also shared a particularly disturbing moment that affected his family.

He recalled a day when his wife was preparing for church and suddenly received a phone call.

“There was also a day my wife woke up to prepare for church service, when her telephone rang and the caller said he heard that I passed away that morning. Last year, somebody from Ghana alleged that Pete Edochie was already in the grave,” he recounted.

The actor noted that such rumours not only affect him but also cause unnecessary panic among loved ones and fans.

Pete Edochie shares what Zik taught him

Despite the repeated hoaxes, the Nollywood legend said he remains unfazed, drawing strength from a lesson he once learned from Nigeria’s late nationalist, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

According to him, the former president told him that those who wish death on others often do not outlive their targets.

“He said that anybody who’s wishing you death will die before you. All those people that wished Zik death died before him. That was what I learnt from Zik,” Edochie said.

The celebrated actor, who will turn 79 on March 7, said he is grateful for good health and believes longevity runs in his family.

“My father died at 96, so we have longevity in my family,” he noted.

Pete Edochie turns 79 on March 7

