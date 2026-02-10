False claims circulated rapidly on WhatsApp and Facebook, alleging that the 78-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital and passed away

Despite claims that his son confirmed the news on Instagram, verified checks on the pages of Yul and Uche Edochie show no such announcement

This marked the latest in a decade-long pattern of recycled death hoaxes involving the MON titleholder, often orchestrated by clickbait pages

A wave of confusion swept across social media after viral claims alleged that legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie had died at the age of 78.

The reports, which circulated widely on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube on Tuesday, February 10, claimed the veteran actor had been rushed to a hospital and later passed away. Some posts even alleged that his eldest son confirmed the death on Instagram.

However, extensive checks have shown that the claims are completely false and not backed by any credible source.

As of February 10, 2026, no reputable Nigerian or international media outlet has reported the death of the revered actor.

There is also no verified statement from any member of the Edochie family confirming the rumour. Neither Yul Edochie nor Uche Edochie has announced the actor’s death.

In previous instances, Uche Edochie publicly dismissed similar rumours, revealing that false reports about his father’s death have circulated repeatedly for over two decades.

This latest incident is not the first time the respected actor has been the subject of death rumours.

Similar false stories surfaced as far back as 2012 and reappeared several times between 2020 and 2023. The hoaxes continued intermittently from 2024 through 2026, often spread by clickbait pages looking to generate reach and engagement.

Past versions of the rumour claimed he died abroad or after an accident, but all were later debunked.

Reactions trail Pete Edochie's death rumours

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@TMark_Ltd stated:

"Una just dey mad anyhow for this app. You guys don't have single morals and integrity. Because of banger post! Tueh! I pour you spit."

@Updateboyx shared:

"Confirm your news before publishing. No reliable source yet. When them arrest una now. Una go dey cry."

@iamAbode stated:

"The sudden wave of rumors claiming Pete Edochie has passed away is both alarming and disappointing. At 78, he remains a living icon of African storytelling, cultural pride, and moral integrity. False reports like this not only disrespect his legacy but also exploit our emotions for attention or clicks."

@ErhahonJoy49395 shared:

"This is total unfair, spreading false death news about someone, a popular man at that, wishing someone death when he's still alive.."

