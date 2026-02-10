Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara's cause of death has been revealed days after she passed away at the age of 71

Her death certificate disclosed details that many of her fans did not know about her health struggles before her demise

Fans and colleagues, including Macaulay Culkin, Eugene Levy and Pedro Pascal, paid emotional tributes to the beloved actress, celebrating her incredible career in film and television

Catherine O’Hara, the award-winning actress best known for her role in Home Alone, passed away on the morning of 30 January at the age of 71 at a hospital in Santa Monica, California.

A death certificate issued in Los Angeles County has now revealed that she died from a pulmonary blockage, with rectal cancer identified as the underlying cause.

Real reason behind Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara's demise uncovered. Photo credit: catherineoharas

Source: Instagram

The pulmonary blockage, which occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery in the lungs, was listed as the immediate reason for her death.

According to CBS NEWS, the oncologist who signed the certificate stated that he had been treating O’Hara since March of last year.

He stated that he last saw her on 27 January, just three days before she passed away.

The document also confirmed that she was cremated at the same hospital where she took her last breath.

Catherine O’Hara's career

O’Hara’s death came as a shock to many fans, especially as her representatives initially described her passing as the result of a brief illness.

Over her five-decade career, she became a beloved figure in comedy and drama alike.

She first gained recognition as part of the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV before moving on to film and television roles that solidified her reputation.

She starred as the mother of Macaulay Culkin’s character in the two Home Alone films, roles that made her instantly recognisable to audiences worldwide.

Later, she won an Emmy for her portrayal of Moira Rose, the eccentric matriarch in the sitcom Schitt’s Creek, which she created alongside longtime collaborator Eugene Levy.

Catherine O'Hara's death certificate reveals the causes of her passing at 71. Photo credit: catherineoharas

Source: Instagram

Other notable works of Catherine O’Hara

Beyond these iconic roles, O’Hara appeared in numerous television series, including Six Feet Under, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Studio.

She also featured in films such as HBO’s Temple Grandin, which earned her an Emmy nomination. Her partnership with Levy extended to seven films, including four of Christopher Guest’s acclaimed mockumentaries.

Tributes and Family

Following her death, tributes poured in from colleagues and friends, including Levy, Culkin, Guest and Pedro Pascal, all of whom remembered her with affection and admiration.

O’Hara is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.

She also leaves behind her siblings, Maureen Jolley, Marcus O’Hara, Michael O’Hara, Mary Margaret O’Hara, Tom O’Hara and Patricia Wallice.

Her passing marks the end of a remarkable career that touched audiences across generations, with her cause of death now officially confirmed.

Ghana music legend Ebo Taylor dies at 90

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, guitarist and composer Ebo Taylor passed away at age 90.

Taylor died on February 7, 2026, a day after the launch of the Ebo Taylor Music Festival in Ghana, which was created in his honour.

The late musician enjoyed a career spanning over six decades, influenced modern Ghanaian music by blending traditional rhythms with jazz, funk and soul.

Source: Legit.ng