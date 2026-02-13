May Edochie received a massive and emotional welcome following her recent visit to Jamaica

A trending video showed excited fans storming the airport with music, gifts, and a special performance.

The surprise reception has sparked buzz online, leaving many appreciative of the businesswoman’s fans

Popular entrepreneur and social figure May Edochie received a grand welcome upon her arrival in Jamaica, with a large crowd of excited fans storming the airport to greet her.

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared a video of the heartwarming moment on her Instagram page, giving fans a glimpse of the rousing reception organised in her honour.

In the trending clip, a lively dance troupe could be seen performing as soon as she stepped out, while supporters cheered loudly and rushed to welcome her.

Some fans presented her with a bouquet of flowers and special gifts, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement and celebration.

May revealed that the trip marks the beginning of her long-awaited birthday vacation. Although she turned a year older in September last year, she explained that she is just now embarking on the celebratory trip, with Jamaica serving as her first stop.

Clearly overwhelmed by the love shown to her, she captioned the video with joyful words:

“Oh my… can your fans ever????? MayNation, una do this one ooooooo…….Jamaica is so much fun.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that May was recently celebrated on national TV in her country, courtesy of one of her fans, known as May Nation.

Fans and supporters rallied around May, aka Queen May, on her birthday.

Recall that May's fanbase caused a stir on social media after they gifted her the sum of N1 million and a cow to celebrate her birthday.

A clip showed that May received a cow, N1 million, a cake, a bouquet, and other cash gifts from her fans.

She attempted to touch the cow, but some people cautioned her against doing so. At one point, the cow turned towards her and seemed to charge, prompting May to take to her heels

They, however, took it to another level by celebrating her during a show on TVC, a national television station in the country.

The clip captured the moment the presenter gave a shout-out to May Edochie, celebrating her birthday.

May Edochie trends online

The video has since gone viral, with many social media users praising her admirable fan base.

real_lenna said:

"Exodus 14:14. “The Lord shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace.”

ngdaveo146 said:

"Even in another land, she is loved. Ezenwanyi umuoji and her sister can't relate."

adae.ze1019 said:

"This is beautiful to watch who else notices that queen may is a fast learner ♥️."

dandloff1 said:

"Thank you Almighty God for your daughter Queen May 🙏❤️❤️❤️."

chybabe2121 said:

"Awww 🥰. This is SUPER BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️. Love it 😍 Well deserved."

chioma.favoured said:

"In another country? You are loved oooo."

blessn07 said:

"So beautiful! What an incredible welcome for a sensational queen. We are having a blast 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

taurus_savagequeen said:

"Welcome to Jamaica May ❤️❤️❤️."

forqueenmayalways said:

"Our precious Diamond 💎 , you are treasured, celebrated and deeply loved today and always ❤️ ♥️."

