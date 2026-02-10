Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu shared a video capturing the emotional moment Faithia Williams was told about her mother’s death

The heartbreaking news came shortly after Williams’ 55th birthday party, leaving her colleagues struggling to comfort her

The touching clip ignited reactions online, with many expressing sympathy for the actress and her family

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu has shared a deeply emotional video capturing the moment her colleague, Faithia Williams, was informed of her mother’s death.

The heartbreaking scene showed the actress breaking down in tears as those around her struggled to comfort her.

Faithia Williams breaks down as colleagues share tragic news of her mother's passing. Credit: @faihtiabalogun

Source: Instagram

The sad news came just hours after Faithia Williams’ 55th birthday party. It was earlier reported that the actress lost her mother on the eve of the celebration, a loss she described as incredibly painful and still hard to fully accept.

Williams had shared that her mother was more than a parent to her, calling her a cheerleader, prayer warrior, best friend, and gist partner.

In the video posted on Regina Chukwu’s Instagram page, the actress was seen holding her phone as the reality of the news hit her.

Her colleagues stood close by, offering support while she wept uncontrollably. The atmosphere was heavy with emotion, reflecting how difficult the moment was for everyone present.

Reacting to the incident, Regina Chukwu admitted that breaking the news was not easy. She praised Williams' deep love for her mother, noting that it was evident in her immediate reaction after hearing the news.

Regina encouraged the actress to stay strong and ended her message with prayers for the repose of the late woman’s soul.

She wrote:

"This was the calm after the ..... We had to hold it in till after the party 😭 Haaaa it wasn't easy o @faithiawilliams I cant even say I understand how you felt yesterday or how you feeling now but one thing for sure YOU LOVED YOUR MOTHER TO A FAULT and this was shown in your action immediately the news was broken, haaa anty faithia faraya gan ni o 😢 😭 😿 it took a whole lot to calm her to this stage Anty pls be strong .. Rip Grandma 👵."

See her Instagram post below:

Faithia Williams trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

debbiecookscuisine said:

"She’ll be like “party oshi wo ni mo wa n shay?” Omo, oma dun won gidi gan! It is well."

trustchibaby said:

"Kai 😢may we not from laughter to tears take hrt ma 😢it's well."

adekunleonayiga said:

"It looks planned ,meaning they knew all along wen d party was on&de will intentionally stay back wt her.anty Fathia must have been so lovely."

queendee_brand said:

"I was on transit for longer hours knowing my mum was sick I was so disturbed,she passed on ...I got to know after 18 hours when have arrived at my destination....guess what d pastor that came to broke the news ..died last year ...this life is fickle....my condolences aunty fathia ...God will be with us all😢."

mrs.j.bowen said:

"The guilt i would have felt knowing I celebrated my birthday whilst my mommy was no more, 😢 who's idea was this? After my mom died I could not celebrate my birthday for 2 years, I didn't even want anyone to say to me happy birthday 😢. Im so sorry for her loss."

mhiztoluu said:

"Hmm this was me last December 6, I went for a Christmas party overnight only to come home in the morning to receive the most devastating call of my life that my dad passed that morning. It now looked like he wouldn’t have died if I didn’t go to the party. RIP Dad."

iamprela

"This was me last year August. Only that I went for a prayer conference. I don’t ever want to feel the way I felt that day ever again nor do I wish it on anyone. It’s unexplainable. Please take heart ma."

18.93zero1 said:

"But why everybody come do makeup that early morning to break such sad news…😔."

orente_cakes_dishes said:

"It’s is painful I also lost my dad on Friday 😢😢😢😢I can’t get over yet still felt like a dream."

oloriyetundeomooba said:

"Mama as gone to rest 😪 in the right hand of the LORD sis,accept my condolences 🙏."

Emotional video captures moment Faithia Williams learns of her mother’s death. Photo credit@faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo attends Fathia Williams' dad burial

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Iyabo Ojo spraying thousands of naira notes during the burial ceremony of Fathia Balogun's dad stirred attention online.

Ojo met her archrival, Lizzy Anjorin at the event and they both has brief exchange. Ojo later copied her Anjorin to spray money.

Netizens reacted to the clip, noting that Iyabo Ojo's actions were fuelled by Liz Anjorin's show of wealth at the ceremony earlier before her arrival.

Source: Legit.ng