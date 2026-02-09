Faithia Balogun has announced the demise of her mother hours after celebrating her star-studded birthday

The Nollywood actress disclosed that the death of her mother had been kept away from her

The unexpected news, which comes after she went viral for her birthday party, has left many emotional

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Faithia Balogun, also known as Faithia Williams, and her family have been thrown into mourning shortly after she hosted a star-studded party to mark her 55th birthday.

In the early hours of Monday, February 9, Faithia, via her official social media page, announced the death of her beloved mother.

Fathia Balogun announces her mother's death after her star-studded birthday party.

She revealed that her mother died on the eve of her birthday, but the news was kept hidden from her by family members.

The actress, who said that the reality of her mother's death was yet to dawn on her, stated that the burial announcement would be made public later.

“Dear friends, it was my 55th birthday on Thursday, February 5. However, I chose to have a party yesterday, Sunday. Unbeknownst to me, my beloved mother died on the eve of my party and the news was cruelly kept away from me. The reality of her passing has not totally dawned on me because she was my cheerleader, prayer warrior, best friend, and gist partner wrapped in the invaluable gift of a mother. Whilst I have taken solace in Allah (SWT), the Williams' family has decided to keep things very private for now. Your love and prayers will mean a lot to me and my siblings this period. Burial details will be announced later. Thank you,” she wrote.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Faithia, the former wife of Saidi Balogun, turned 55, marking the occasion by sharing photos of herself.

She also threw a bash on Sunday, February 4, which was attended by Malaika, Funke Akindele, Pasuma, Kazim Adeoti, Regina Chukwu, Fausat Balogun, Shaffy Bello, among others.

Actress Fathia Balogun loses mum 24 hours before her birthday party.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Fathia Balogun addressed false narratives about her and Funke Akindele.

Fathia Balogun's social media post, announcing mother's death is below:

Reactions as Fathia Balogun mourns

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

authenticmuy commented:

"Awwwww…. So sorry darling. Please take heart. May her sweet and gentle soul rest in eternal perfect peace."

adekolatijani1 said:

"Sorry about that! It's under must sha, innah liLAHI wahinna rojihunn Gbogbo wa lada agbada iku! Ki iku sha ka ise rere mowa lowo 🙏 Rest well Mumsy Aljannat Firdaus Ma sha ALLAH Take hearts ma Adunni Agba a."

sheyiashekun commented:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah console you and give you the serenity to bear this loss."

koredewealthobasan wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace. My condolences."

