Nollywood actress Faithia Williams recently took to social media to promote her upcoming movie, Efunroye

In the process of promoting the film, the movie star described the protagonist as a ruler and warrior who rewrote history

Faithia’s description of Efunroye was met with backlash from Nigerians on social media as they explained the role she played in history

Nigerian actress Faithia Williams has joined the growing list of filmmakers to make epic movies based on her upcoming film, Efunroye.

Just recently, the movie star took to her official X page to promote the film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Faithia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

In her words:

“Power. Trade. Legacy. She was more than a warrior, she was a ruler who rewrote history. ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn’ is coming to your screens soon!”

Nigerians blast Faithia Williams over Efunroye movie

Following Faithia Williams' post, several Nigerians took to X to express their displeasure. Many netizens claimed that Efunroye was nothing like the actress had described. According to them, she was a ruthless slave trader who did not deserve to be celebrated.

“That’s so true! When we visited Badagry in 2018, I was shocked to see different statuses of many African leaders who sold their own people in exchange for umbrellas, cups, and spoons! I really hope the movie portrayed this woman as she really was fr.”

“Imagine a movie about ESCOBAR and the writer describes him as good, peaceful and kind hearted 😂, so funny.”

“I would love to watch it, there's always something to learn in an historic movies.”

“Either you like it or not she was brave and a powerful woman in her days.”

“I want to watch . There are always many perspectives to history and it’s interesting to see them all.”

“Let me go research first and know her perspective? Maybe for new generations to know their history I am sure.”

“If history was taught in Nigerian schools, we will understand that 80% of what happened to us pre colonial era was our own fault. We did it to ourselves and we are still doing it to ourselves but ofcourse, we blame it all on the white men cos that’s the part they want us to know so bad just so that we won’t look inwards and they will continue with whatever they are doing. Only a few Nigerians knows this.”

