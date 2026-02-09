Funke Akindele made a surprise appearance at Faithia Williams’ 55th birthday celebration, drawing attention amid rumours of tension between the two actresses

The actresses were seen sharing warm moments at the event, countering speculations of dispute that had circulated online

Their public interaction sparked fresh conversations, leaving fans eager to know what truly transpired between them

Nollywood actresses Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams appear to have put aside rumours of alleged dispute between them following a warm moment at Faithia’s 55th birthday celebration.

Faithia, who turned 55 last week, hosted a birthday party on Sunday with several colleagues from the movie industry in attendance.

Faithia Williams turns 55 as Funke Akindele honours her. Cedit: @faithiawilliams, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Among the guests was Funke Akindele, whose presence surprised many fans amid speculations that both actresses were at odds.

At the event, the two actresses were seen hugging and sharing a kiss, a gesture that quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Rumours of a rift between the pair had earlier surfaced after Faithia reacted to Funke’s birthday message to her.

However, Faithia later addressed the claims in a live video, firmly dismissing any conflict. She explained that Funke’s birthday wishes were genuine and that her response had been misunderstood by the public.

The actresses have been linked to minor controversies in the past, which have often made fans quick to assume tension between them.

Last Christmas, Faithia publicly sent her goodwill message to Funke, and Funke responded warmly, wishing her the best.

In early December, Faithia also shared a video of a package she received from Funke, which included an invitation to the premiere of Funke’s movie. Praising her colleague, Faithia stated that Funke never disappoints.

Although Faithia had previously called out Funke last year over an alleged Instagram block linked to industry loyalty issues, their recent interactions suggest that any past disagreements have been resolved.

Watch the video below:

Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialbimboadebayo said:

"I’m just blushing anyhow 😂❤️😍😘😍😂beautiful to watch."

missnbf said:

"For ths world, try and make it oo. Strive hard and get it right, na one of d reasons be this ooo."

fashionfreak003

"Where are the osinwin bloggers 🙄🙄 una no dey see this one. Mtcheew 🤪."

loly_kay

"Step on your enemies shoe leyi o😂 lafunky jojojo😍."

olajumoke2302 said:

"The shoes lasan 😍😍😍."

ewalagos.ng said:

"See Aunty Ashabi 😍😍."

officialaramide_ajoke

"Aunty Fathia is so Happy."

zeezah_collection_

"Everybody loves Jennifer 😍."

yeesha___xx said:

"See me blushing like mumu❤️😂😂😂."

tofunmi.ayomide said:

"If aunty fathia no invite Lizzy omoh wahala ma shele after this birthday party 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

wummypretty5 said:

"I watch it like three times and started praying for my kids."

Funke Akindele celebrates Faithia Williams as fans question feud claims. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele celebrates as Sanwo-Olu watches her movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele celebrated the moment Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, personally watched her latest blockbuster, Behind The Scenes.

Akindele said the governor’s decision to sit through the film left her emotional, grateful, and inspired. Sharing her thoughts on X, Akindele described the experience as a reminder that dedication eventually leads creatives into rooms they never imagined.

Source: Legit.ng