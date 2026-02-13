2027 elections: DeeOne calls out Peter Obi over campaign approach

Nigerian comedian DeeOne has sent a strong message to Peter Obi over his campaign style and spending ahead of the 2027 elections

He pointed out that wealthy Igbo businessmen are pouring millions into President Tinubu's 2027 re-election while Obi bargains over groundnuts at rallies

DeeOne warned Obi that presidential elections require serious money and preparation, telling Obi that frugality won't win him the presidency, as his own kinsmen are donating to his opponent

Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as DeeOne, has called on Peter Obi to reconsider his political strategy after contrasting the former Labour Party figure’s frugal campaign style with the heavy spending of Igbo businessmen backing President Bola Tinubu.

The appeal came in a video shared recently, where DeeOne highlighted the difference between Obi’s cautious approach and the large-scale donations being channelled into Tinubu’s re-election drive.

Comedian DeeOne urges Peter Obi to rethink his campaign spending approach for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: comediandeeone/peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

In the video, DeeOne explained that prominent entrepreneurs from the southeast, including Obi Cubana, Cubana Chief Priest, and the heads of Zenco and C-Energy, have been donating vehicles and funds to support Tinubu.

He noted that Zenco alone contributed more than 200 buses, while others provided additional vehicles to strengthen grassroots mobilisation in the southeast.

These gestures were made through the City Boy Movement, a group of Igbo business leaders across the five southeastern states of the country working to promote Tinubu’s achievements and prepare for his 2027 re-election bid.

DeeOne contrasted these efforts with Obi’s campaign style, pointing out that the former Labour Party presidential candidate has been seen bargaining over small items such as groundnuts during rallies.

He suggested that such restraint may not be enough in Nigeria’s political environment, where significant financial investment is often required to compete effectively.

According to him, global politics demands substantial spending and preparation, and without matching the level of support shown by Tinubu’s supporters, Peter Obi risks being left behind.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DeeOne's message to Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Dannymasterp said:

"A man that cannot be able to organize ordinary Obident movement that was given to him for free, was not able to manage the affairs of Labor Party yet you think he's serious about been a president. Never!!!"

@ezikepeace1 commented:

"So in essence what are you trying to tell him?? You people just want everyone to be c0rrupt in this country."

@GIbadin reacted:

"But you just contradicted yourself. Zenco and other names you mentioned are spending their money to buy busses for Tinubu. You that is talking, which one have you bought for Peter Obi?"

@Kontrolzee wrote:

"Lowkey ehn, I feel Peter Obi is just playing Tinubu/APC's cards, I won't be surprised if APC gives him one significant post after the forthcoming election."

@iamthatOpsGuy said:

"You cannot run a Tier-1 nation on a 'petty trader' budget. If your own kinsmen are donating to the Asiwaju, it's because they prefer a President who knows how to create wealth over one who only knows how to 'save' poverty. Case closed."

DeeOne calls out ex-Labour Party candidate Peter Obi over frugal campaign style, advises him ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: peterobigregory/comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest declares he'll work against Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest openly declared that he would work against former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in the 2027 election.

The businessman confirmed his position during exchanges with followers on Instagram while responding to questions about his political stance.

He admitted that he worked for Obi during the last election but said he had changed direction.

Source: Legit.ng