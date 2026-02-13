Cubana Chiefpriest faced fresh backlash after publicly declaring support for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections

His alleged babymama, Helen Ati, questioned his character and reignited their long-standing controversy

Her remarks have shifted attention from politics back to the barman’s lifestyle, igniting debate online

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has come under fresh criticism from his alleged babymama, Helen Ati, following his public declaration of support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The nightlife entrepreneur recently pledged his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vowed to help deliver votes from the South East region.

Cubana Chiefpriest faces backlash from babymama. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @hellenati

Source: Instagram

His political stance has since generated mixed reactions across social media, with supporters and critics sharing differing views.

Reacting to the backlash, Helen Ati weighed in on the conversation, questioning his character and sense of responsibility. In a strongly worded statement shared online, she said:

“If Pascal can neglect his flesh and blood in public, what about the people he doesn’t care about? He is a very wicked and heartless man. He doesn’t even have morals. DNA is a must.”

Her comments quickly went viral, with many social media users linking her remarks to the long-running child support controversy between the pair. The issue of a DNA test has also been a recurring topic in their public exchanges.

While Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to openly express his political views in recent weeks, Helen Ati’s latest comments have shifted public attention back to his personal life.

See her post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

everlycece said:

"We believe you Helen. He did it😂."

favy_sparks said:

"She has been Constant saying same thing . Pascal should go for d dna on the d condition dat if d child isn’t his she will face d law. Wats d big deal dere."

mz____mimi

"I am with Helen now, Paschal is what she says he is😂."

prettysteffany_ said:

"Hmmmmm this woman tried sha."

sabiigirlfashion

"Pascal is really the air she breathes 🙆‍♀️🤦‍♀️😅😅😅."

c_soft.p said:

"Be like say this woman de talk true o."

enyi__nwa said:

"No lies Helen I said the truth 💯😂."

honhimbadiwe said:

"I thought you said you left him for God. Stay one place let God do the work for you u say no."

ralph_newrevelation said:

"When time for politics comes, oppositions will be like "if he can't take care of his son,how will he take care of his constituency" nobody should trust him with their vote. 😂."

amara.annn said:

"Helen the way we believe you now ehh,anything you said he did ,he did it!!!"

Cubana Chiefpriest’s APC ties ignite heated reactions. Credit: @hellenati, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama speaks about money

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, had opened up about the money she got from Burna Boy.

The embattled lady shared how Lucky Udu allegedly sought bedroom favours from her. Hellen’s claim about not getting the money Burna Boy put aside for her raised interesting comments from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng