With over 1.8 billion adherents, Islam is one of the most popular religions not just in Nigeria but across the world

Some popular figures in the Nigerian and the world's entertainment industry are known Islamic faith

Some celebrities also made waves over their conversion to Islam, including taking up Muslim names

Several high-profile celebrities, athletes, and musicians in the world have converted to Islam, with UK rapper Central Cee being the latest to join the list.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is also not left out as there have been a number of popular stars who took the shahadah (testification that God is one and Prophet Muhammad is His servant and messenger) and stood firm by their decision.

Afrobeats star Burna Boy and UK rapper Central Cee are now Muslims. Credit: burnaboygram/centralcee

Source: Instagram

Some converted to Islam due to marriage, personal spiritual journeys, a search for purpose, and other reasons best known to them

Ahead of this year's Ramadan fasting, Legit.ng came up with a list of some prominent figures who converted to Islam and took up Muslim names

1. UK rapper Central Cee opens up on converting to Islam

In 2026, British rapper Central Cee opened up about a major turning point in his personal life, as he announced his conversion to Islam, leaving fans surprised.

According to the rapper, the decision marked a new spiritual chapter for him, and it also came with a change to his identity. He changed his name “Oakley” to Akil/Aqeel.

“I just changed my name and took my shahada, I am a Muslim now,” he said during the livestream, as friends around him congratulated him.

Before the announcement, Central Cee had never publicly declared a specific religion.

Central Cee takes up Akil/Aqeel as his Muslim name. Credit: centralcee

Source: Instagram

2. Why Burna Boy converted to Islam

Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, in 2025 disclosed that he had converted from Christianity to Islam because of his search for truth.

In an interview with streamer Playboymax, he explained that the more he researched religious books to find meanings, the more confused he became.

Some fans, while welcoming him to Islam, suggested a new Muslim name, AbdulKareem, meaning “Servant of the Most Generous (Allah)” for the singer.

Burna Boy gets Muslim name from fans after conversion. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

3. Priscilla Ojo leaves Christianity for Islam

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of movie star Iyabo Ojo, converted to Islam from Christianity, according to her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux.

Jux, who is a Muslim, married Priscilla in 2025, in lavish ceremonies that took place both in Nigeria and Tanzania.

Following her marriage to the Tanzanian singer and conversion to Islam, Priscilla Ojo is now known as Hadizah or Hadiza Mkambala.

Priscilla Ojo takes up Hadiza as her Muslim name after conversion. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

4. Mercy Aigbe converted to Islam because of her husband

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, admitted converting to Islam because of her husband, Kazim Adeoti, also known as Adekaz, shortly after their marriage.

The actress and her husband sponsored a Ramadan lecture in March 2023, where she spoke about accepting Islam and disclosed her Islamic name, Hajia Minnah.

Mercy Aigbe's Muslim name is Hajia Minnah. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

5. Mo Bimpe switched to Islam

Adebimpe Oyebade, aka Mo Bimpe, a popular Yoruba actress, switched to Islam when she married her Muslim colleague, Lateef Adedimeji, in 2021 and officially announced her Islamic name, Rahmatullah.

She disclosed that her parents initially opposed their marriage due to religious differences. Her father specifically questioned her marrying a Muslim, but the couple was allowed to proceed with their marriage after the actor met with her parents.

Mo Bimpe became a Muslim after she got married to Lateef Adedimeji. Credit: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

6. Faithia Balogun was a devout Catholic

Faithia Balogun, now known as Fathia Williams, was born into a Roman Catholic family, but her past marriage to actor Saidi Balogun made her change her faith.

She converted to Islam and adopted the Muslim name Fatia. In 2016, she was honoured with a chieftaincy title, ‘Atesin’se Adinni’, in Ijebu, Ogun state.

Fathia Balogun was raised a devout Catholic. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

7. Liz DaSilva takes up Muslim name after marriage

Like many of her colleagues on this list, the Yoruba actress converted from Christianity to Islam due to her marriage to her husband, Alhaji Olaoye.

She also changed her name to Aishat after they welcomed their first child together, named Raheem. According to her, the reason for her conversion was to show the world that she had a great relationship with her child’s father.

Converting to Islam

In a chat with Legit.ng, a Muslim, Zainab Lawal, speaks about conversion to Islam

"The person needs proper guidance and the step to take. They need to have made up their mind. The new step is to bath the person to Islam or teach the person how to do it," she said.

Actor Jamiu Afeez addresses alleged conversion

Legit.ng previously reported that Yoruba actor and filmmaker Jamiu Azeez addressed online speculations that he had converted from Islam to Christianity.

The rumours stirred up online after he posted a video of himself in a white garment church he attended a crossover service.

Responding to the criticism he faced, the actor shared how some people also stormed his private messages over his alleged conversion.

Defending himself, Jamiu said that he had the freedom to practise any religion of his choice, He, however, added that he had never openly come out to say he had converted, yet people criticised him.

Source: Legit.ng