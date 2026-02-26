Music star Burna Boy revealed his spiritual journey and conversion to Islam during a Twitch live session

A prominent Nigerian politician, Bashir Ahmad, praised Burna Boy after his viral video of reciting Arabic phrases

The Arabic phrases recited by the globally renowned Afrobeat artiste carry deep spiritual significance for Muslim faithful

Kano, Kano State - Bashir Ahmad, former personal assistant on new media to the late ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed delight after watching a viral video of Afrofusion star Burna Boy reciting Arabic phrases.

Legit.ng recalls that in 2025, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, opened up about the experiences that shaped his spiritual journey, revealing that he had converted to Islam. The 'Ye' crooner made the disclosure during a Twitch live session with US streamer PlaqueBoyMax, where he spoke about his upbringing and eventual change in faith.

The 34-year-old Rivers-born musician explained that he was raised in a devout Christian home and initially followed the faith of his parents. However, as he grew older and began making independent choices, he said his curiosity about religion deepened, setting him on a path of personal discovery.

Burna Boy said:

“I was born into Christianity because that’s what my parents practised. However, as I grew older, I began to research life and faith more deeply. That was when I found Islam.”

The singer added:

"It was something that came naturally to me. I just felt a connection and peace.”

Buhari’s ex-aide praises Burna Boy

In a video circulating online, an individual is heard prompting Burna Boy to recite certain Arabic phrases, and the global music star responds excitedly and accordingly:

"Alhamdulillah, MaaShaAllah, Allahu Akbar."

In a terse statement on Thursday morning, February 26, Ahmad responded to the trending video published by creative entrepreneur Rahman Jago. The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart prayed for the award-winning entertainer.

The statement, shared alongside the video on X (formerly Twitter), reads:

"Masha Allah! Burna Boy is seen so so happy. May Allah (SWT) make it so easy for him."

Burna Boy recites powerful Arabic words

Although the exact date of the video is unclear, the three Arabic phrases recited by Burna Boy are considered significant in Islam. Alhamdulillah is an Arabic phrase meaning "praise be to God," "all praise is due to Allah," or "thanks to God". It is used by Muslims to express gratitude for blessings and to praise God during hardships, it combines deep gratitude and adoration, affirming that all praise ultimately belongs to Allah alone.

MaaShaAllah is an Arabic phrase meaning "God has willed it" or "what Allah has willed". It is used to express appreciation, joy, praise, or gratitude for a person or event, while acknowledging that all blessings come from God.

Allahu Akbar is a phrase meaning ‘God is most great’, used by Muslims in prayers and as a general declaration of faith or thanksgiving.

