Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has opened up on embracing Islam after deep personal research about the faith

The singer admitted that he was born into a Christian home but found peace in his new belief

His revelation on a US live stream has left fans reflecting on religion, fame, and identity

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has opened up about his spiritual evolution.

He revealed that he has converted to Islam.

The “Ye” crooner made the revelation while speaking during a Twitch live session with US streamer PlaqueBoyMax, where he shared details about his upbringing and his eventual shift in faith.

Burna Boy, who recently bought his best friend a Lamborghini, disclosed that he was raised in a devout Christian household and followed the faith because his parents were strong believers.

However, as he grew older and began exploring life on his own terms, he developed a curiosity about religion that led him on a journey of discovery.

Burna Boy stated:

“I was born into Christianity because that’s what my parents practiced. But as I got older, I started to research more about life and faith. That was when I found Islam.”

The singer said he didn’t stumble into the decision out of rebellion but from genuine conviction.

He added:

“It was something that came naturally to me. I just felt a connection and peace"

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Burna Boy's revelation

@olaoluakorede:

"Islam, love & light. We are pure good Muslims with great . We love helping people silently without noise. May God bless all great Muslims outhr. And to hell with them terrorist."

@Openminded1475:

"Una think say nah by the grace of God and insha Allah we dey move that he said on Question with Don jazzy nah just lyrics??"

@Nayxojr:

"Though he has not accepted Islam yet, there are signs of love for Islam in his heart. May Almighty God guide him to Islam. If he embraces Islam, we will joyfully celebrate with him, for he has found the path of truth and peace — the noble religion of Islam."

@gtm_gtel:

"This man already missed it in life. Has so much pride and arrogance. It’s only the grace of God can save him if he repent."

@BrotherAghama:

"Mumufied pikin. No one is born a Christian, you become a Christian by believing, accepting and confessing Jesus Christ as one's Lord and personal Saviour."

@Madibaoutsider1:

"Thing i love about him is that he doesn’t just GAF about y’all feelings una go just Dey cry tire and it won’t count"

