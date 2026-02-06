Central Cee has officially converted to Islam, revealing that he recently took his Shahada during an emotional session with friends

The rapper confirmed that he has also changed his name to reflect his new faith, a move that has left fans worldwide curious about his future branding

The superstar’s announcement comes after years of religious ambiguity, marking a major turning point for the artist who was raised in West London by an English mother

British rapper Central Cee has opened up about a major turning point in his personal life, revealing that he has converted to Islam.

The UK drill sensation, whose real name is Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, made the announcement during a recent livestream, leaving fans surprised by the unexpected confession.

According to the Band 4 Band crooner, the decision marks a new spiritual chapter for him, and it also came with a change to his identity.

Central Cee shares that he recently took his Shahada during an emotional session with friends. Photos: Central Cee.

Source: Instagram

“I just changed my name and took my shahada, I am a Muslim now,” he said during the livestream, as friends around him congratulated him.

Before the announcement, Central Cee had never publicly declared a specific religion, choosing to keep that aspect of his life largely private.

His revelation has now given fans a glimpse into a more personal side of the rapper, who is widely known for his confident lyrics and stylish persona.

Central Cee was born on June 4, 1998, in London to an English mother and a father of Guyanese and Chinese descent.

After his parents separated when he was seven, he grew up with his mother and two younger brothers in Shepherd’s Bush.

His journey into music began early. In 2014, he appeared on an episode of the Fire in the Streets series, marking his first step into the industry.

By January 2015, he featured on the Ain’t On Nuttin Remix alongside J Hus and other artists, gradually building his presence.

However, it was his 2020 breakout single Day in the Life that pushed him into the spotlight. The song became a turning point, helping him gain recognition in the UK drill scene.

Since then, he has grown into one of the most prominent names in the genre, with a loyal fan base across Europe, Africa, and beyond.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Central Cee's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@lexxyfy stated:

"Hmmm, fingers crossed. Usually the end of something and the beginning of another. It will become clear"

@modban noted:

"So sad, this is the effect of Liberal Uk. This is just peer pressure. The Islam population is growing too much in UK"

@Olayinka_ayeni1 noted:

"Health policy must move beyond intentions to systems that deliver at scale. Investment in data, workforce skills, and infrastructure is how preventive care, access, and outcomes actually improve."

Central Cee confirms that he has also changed his name to reflect his new faith. Photo: Central Cee.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy speaks on conversion to Islam

Legit.ng earlier reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has opened up about his spiritual evolution.

The “Ye” crooner made the revelation while speaking during a Twitch live session with US streamer PlaqueBoyMax, where he shared details about his upbringing and his eventual shift in faith.

Burna Boy disclosed that he was raised in a devout Christian household and followed the faith because his parents were strong believers.

Source: Legit.ng