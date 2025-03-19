Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti embark on the Umrah 2025 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

The trip aligns with the last 10 days of Ramadan, a period Kazim describes as a spiritual reboot

Kazim Adeoti shares gratitude to Allah for the opportunity via Instagram, quoting a prayer for pardon

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, have set off for Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj, known as Umrah, in 2025.

The announcement came straight from Kazim Adeoti’s verified Instagram page, where he posted about their journey with a heartfelt caption.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti. Photo Credit: @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

This spiritual trip is timed to coincide with the last 10 days of Ramadan, a significant period for Muslims worldwide. For Kazim, it’s more than just a pilgrimage—it’s a chance to reset spiritually, recharge his faith, and deepen his connection with Almighty Allah.

The couple’s departure has sparked interest among fans, especially given Mercy’s growing prominence as a devout Muslim since her conversion.

Kazim’s Instagram post read,

“Umrah 2025, here I come! Alhamdullilah, I give all adoration to Almighty Allah for granting my request to be in Saudi Arabia for the last 10 days of Ramadan. For me, this last 10 days is a time for spiritual rebooting, an opportunity to recharge my faith and reconnect with Almighty Allah.”

He also included a dua (prayer):

“Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibbul ‘afwa fa’fu ‘anni,” which translates to “O Allah, You are the One who pardons greatly, and You love to pardon, so pardon our shortcomings.”

This reflects the couple’s intent to seek forgiveness and blessings during this sacred time. Mercy, who has embraced her Islamic faith fully since marrying Kazim, is no stranger to such journeys, and this trip further cements their shared devotion.

The timing of their Umrah during the final days of Ramadan adds a layer of significance. In Islam, these days are considered especially blessed, with many Muslims seeking Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Power, believed to fall within this period.

For Mercy and Kazim, it’s a moment to reflect, pray, and draw closer to their faith. The couple’s fans are likely keeping an eye on their social media for updates, as Mercy has a history of sharing snippets of her spiritual experiences with her followers.

Reactions to Mercy Aigbe & husband's lesser Hajj plans

@nkechiblessingsunday said;

"Ehn wait? Why didn’t you go with Hajia 🙄 me I cannot be consoling her ooo😩👩🏻‍🦯👩🏻‍🦯 pls wait she’s coming🙄"

@marybelnewlook_boutique said;

"Every man deserves a beautiful woman by his side to complete him"

@fasola_victoria_oluwaseyi said;

"I don watch reach 5 times before I remember say na manage I dey manage my data😍😍😍😍"

@adediwurablarkgold said;

"Adekaz Baba you did ojoro o, why didn't you go with Agbeke 🙄🙏"

@oaintegrity said;

"Help me request sir, I want to go next year 🙏. May Allah accept yours as an act of worship."

@rouquimoh said;

"That was a genuine tears from wifey ❤️"

Mercy Aigbe & Husband in Saudi Arabia 2023

In a story published on Legit.ng on 4 July 2023, Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti thrilled fans with loved-up photos from their 2023 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Mercy Aigbe and husband Kazim Adeoti on their way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj. Photo Credit: @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

The couple, who had completed their Hajj rites, posted a series of cute pictures that left netizens gushing over their bond.

The update showcased their joy and togetherness, reinforcing their public image as a devoted pair rooted in faith and love.

