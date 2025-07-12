Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux, opened up about their marriage and religion choices

Legit.ng reports that the media personally was brought up in Christain home unlike the Tanzanian star who is a Muslim

In a recent interview the God Design hitmaker mentioned how he got guidance into convincing his wife to become a Muslim

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux, has revealed her decision to convert from Christianity to Islam.

According to the Tanzanian singer, the journey to her embracing Islam was gradual and involved careful guidance.

He added that religious leaders played an important part in the process, teaching him how to handle the matter with delicacy and understanding.

Juma highlighted that the assistance gradually helped Priscilla get a better understanding of Islam, eventually leading to her conversion.

"I knew everything when it came to my wedding. I had a dream about it, I was so lucky to find someone who wants the same thing as I. It was a little difficult convincing my wife to become a muslim. On the other hand, I was receiving lessons from religious leaders, so there was a way that they were teaching me about how to convince her, and with time, she understood."

Watch him talk below:

Iyabo shares video of Priscilla's real mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo surprised many of her fans after she introduced a woman as the real mother of Priscilla.

In a video shared by the actress, she captured praying fervently for Kudrat Ogunro, one of her colleagues, in appreciation of her role in her family.

According to the Queen Mother, Kudrat played an instrumental part in raising Priscilla Ojo and her brother Festus during their childhood. She expressed hope that her own daughter would have a special day as memorable as Priscilla’s.

