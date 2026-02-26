An old video of Burna Boy speaking about his conversion to Islam has resurfaced amid the Muslim fasting period

In the recording, the singer spoke about his strong belief in Allah and how he prays to Him and believes He hears him

His remarks delighted many Muslim fans, who welcomed him to the religion of peace and encouraged him to start attending Jumu’ah prayers

Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has continued to trend over his conversion to Islam.

The “Last Last” crooner reportedly converted to Islam after fashion icon Rahman Jago shared a video of him speaking in Arabic.

In an old video that resurfaced during the Ramadan fasting period observed by Muslims, Burna Boy spoke glowingly about his decision to become a Muslim.

He stated that he converted to Islam after studying the religion. Burna Boy added that he prays and believes that once he says “Ameen,” his prayers are answered.

The music star cited an instance where he desired to buy a car and prayed about it. According to him, after praying, he believed Allah had accepted his prayer and that he already had the car.

Reactions trail Burna Boy’s remarks

Many fans expressed excitement about the singer’s faith, especially Muslims who welcomed him to the religion. They described Islam as a religion of peace and encouraged him to attend Jumu’ah prayers regularly.

However, a few critics questioned his comments and shared mixed reactions to the resurfaced clip.

Celebrities who converted to Islam

It is worth noting that some other celebrities have switched religions over the years. Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, was a Christian before getting married to her Tanzanian husband, who is a Muslim. She now dresses in line with Islamic practices on appropriate occasions and has adopted a Muslim name.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe also converted to Islam after marrying movie marketer and businessman Kazim Adeoti.

Here is Burn Boy's Instagram video below:

Fans speaks about Burna Boy ans his new religion

Legit.ng compiled reactiosn of fns as seen below:

@rayafred193 stated:

"Dis one done smoke wetin no good."

@outsider_foreverr commented:

"My Idolo is three in one Christian, Islam and Muslim, he doesn't carry this religion of a thing for the head like you all."

@crownprincesanchosedeboot reacted:

"Welcome to the the religion of peace."

@black_chapoo shared:

"We gotta start seeing you at Jumats, that’s a Muslim thing."

@ eloviano___o wrote:

"Awww it’s really okay ooo."

@jene_340 commented:

"Mashallah Allah welcome to the sweetest and religion of peace and love."

