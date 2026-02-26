Burna Boy, who recently made the switch to Islam, was filmed reciting sacred phrases including "Alhamdulillah" and "Allahu Akbar

The video surfaced during the Holy Month of Ramadan, a time of fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide

Netizens noticed a specific item in front of the singer during the prayer session that has led many to question the sincerity of his devotion

Grammy-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy has once again found himself at the centre of online conversations.

A video shared by his close associate Rahmon Jago captured the singer reciting Islamic phrases, including “Alhamdulillah,” “Masha Allah,” and “Allahu Akbar,” which translate to “Praise be to God,” “God has willed it,” and “God is the Greatest.”

Burna Boy was caught with a blunt during Ramadan. Photos: Burna Boy.

The clip quickly made the rounds on social media, drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Reports indicate that Burna Boy recently converted from Christianity to Islam. In the now-viral video, the Last Last crooner appeared calm and expressive while uttering the prayers.

For some fans, the moment reflected a personal spiritual journey.

Others praised him for openly embracing Islamic expressions, noting that public figures rarely share such moments.

However, not everyone focused on the prayers alone.

Some Muslim observers pointed out what they described as an inconsistency in the clip. According to comments circulating online, a blunt was visible in front of the singer at the time he was reciting the prayers.

The development became a talking point because the video surfaced during Ramadan, the holy month when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and abstain from certain acts.

Reactions trail Burna Boy's video

@kazola7 stated:

"These werey Muslims no see anything wrong with him cos e be star nd e dey praise them. If na one amugbo from ikorodu now dem go say religion no allow wetin he dey do. Very soon everybody go clock religion"

@hbszn00 noted:

"This is a grown man that was cajoled by his fellow peer to convert to Islam, what a shame. I'm embarrassed on his behalf"

@revdejiOlabode stated:

"It is very easy to run commentaries and pontificate regarding other people’s challenges in life. Don’t worry when your personal challenges hit you, you will revise your perspectives. Stay humble!"

@ActiveChels shared:

"The real sign of Muslim is in the behavior sha. Hopefully he improves on that. Congratulations to him"

@SaintAnthonyOfX stated:

"He converted to the only religion that suits his character and gives him moral justification to continue what he's been doing in silence"

Burna Boy converted from Christianity to Islam in 2025. Photo: Burna Boy.

