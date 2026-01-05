Actor Jamiu Azeez has broken his silence over speculations that trailed a video of him in church

The Yoruba movie star was alleged to have converted from Islam to Christianity, sparking criticism

In response, he addressed the video while clapping back at his critics, emphasising his right to religion

Yoruba actor and filmmaker Jamiu Azeez has addressed online speculations that he has converted from Islam to Christianity.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the rumours stirred up online after Jamiu posted a video of him in a white garment church where he attended a crossover service.

The video sparked criticism, especially from the Muslim community, with some telling the actor to also change his name.

Jamiu Azeez breaks silence

In a social media post on Sunday, January 4, the actor addressed the church video, sharing the criticism he faced, including how some people also stormed his private messages over his alleged conversion.

The actor, who stated that he has the freedom to practise any religion of his choice, said he had never openly come out to say he had converted, yet people criticised him.

He wrote:

"It's only in Nigeria people are so bothered about another person's life. Imagine telling a man in his 40s how to live his life. I posted myself in white garment on the crossover night and mehn, the comments I have been reading on blogs, especially on Facebook, are crazy. Some even came to my DM to drag me, like bro, you will not be accountable for my life oooo. I can choose to practise any religion and that should not be anyone's problem. I never even came out to say I have converted o, una wan kpai me. No worry, I go wear babalawo cloth tomorrow."

Legit.ng previously reported that music star Kizz Daniel sparked buzz about converting from Christianity to Islam.

The reports gained momentum after fans noticed the singer’s reaction to a viral video featuring an Egyptian and an Iraqi calling Muslims to prayer with melodious voices.

Jamiu Azeez's post as he addresses the church video is below:

Reactions as Jamiu Azeez replies critics

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

teegrooves_global said:

"Egbon you no need reply them jor. Let them say what they like. I Stand with you always."

afz_al_hassan said:

"Explain urself wetin go do for church gbenu si mic awon omo Nigeria gbo eeee

elim_101 commented:

"I think it's coz of your name.. I was surprised too but take it in good faith abeg the awareness is good for you abeg."

imam_alowoeshin said:

"For me,since it's base on religion and people rally like that fir you it's nothing but love , people who believe their religion is the way will always want their love one to be with them , ND we all complain no one show love while we are alive for me this is people showing love you shall live long peace."

taiwogold_official said:

"Awon weyre, I read comments on Facebook and Instagram and I was just laughing

ife_oluwa.01 said:

"Same thing happened to me on crossover night o... Awon werey kan on WhatsApp kept saying what's Alhaja doing in church cos I posted a video of me in church on crossover night. Awon oloshi! Like I'm living for them. Let every one mind their business fa! dem too mumu. What is their business even though you converted?"

cakesbyreedah said:

"They didn’t know 2026 is 3factor authentication ni… From church to mosque to baba place."

