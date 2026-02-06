"Nigeria Happened to Aunty Ajara": Content Creator Wahab Malik Blows Hot, Hails Late Actress Partner
- Nigerian content creator Wahab Malik has defended the man who impregnated late Nollywood actress Aunty Ajara, explaining why Nigeria should be blamed instead of the man
- Malik said the partner made a genuine effort to help the actress and should be compensated rather than condemned
- Netizens reacted to Malik's video, with many agreeing that systemic failures and lack of proper medical care contributed to the tragic outcome, rather than the pregnancy itself
Nigerian content creator Wahab Malik has strongly criticised those calling for the arrest of the man who impregnated late Nollywood actress Aunty Ajara, insisting that the partner should instead be praised for giving her the chance to experience motherhood.
Malik expressed his views through a video shared on his Instagram page on Friday, 6 February 2026, a day after the actress was laid to rest at her father’s compound.
Legit.ng reported that Aunty Ajara passed away after battling a liver-related illness on Thursday, 5 February 2026.
Wahab Malik stated that the pregnancy was not a crime but rather an act that brought joy to the actress, who had long wished to have a child of her own.
Aunty Ajara, known for her petite frame and vibrant presence on screen, had battled health challenges before her passing.
Her death drew widespread reactions across social media, with many fans mourning her loss and others questioning the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy.
Malik, however, dismissed the calls for punishment, emphasising that childbirth is always a risk and only God determines safe delivery.
Wahab Malik defends Aunty Ajara's partner
In his video, Malik explained that the pregnancy should have been medically supported when it reached five months, but instead, the situation was mishandled.
He maintained that the man who impregnated Ajara should be compensated rather than condemned. He added that Nigerians ought to have rallied around him with financial support.
According to him, the partner made a genuine effort to help the actress, and it was unfair to accuse him after her death when no one raised objections during the early stages of the pregnancy.
Malik concluded that Nigeria failed Aunty Ajara, pointing to systemic shortcomings that contributed to her tragic end.
His remarks have sparked conversations online.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Wahab Malik's video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@abikegrocerystore said:
"Yes ooo children are blessing from God and every woman wants and deserves it 👏gbogbo ye olorun 🤔Kashamadupe 🙏"
@off.icializzyb commented:
"I love you so much ma gbagbe Yoruba ohh mo trust ehh sha Egon lo je Simi idan jigiji"
@nicephorelworld_ wrote:
"My point exactly, I feel it would have been beautiful if the baby was removed early and put in an incubator, maybe the situation won't end up this way. My condolences to her family and may she find eternal rest in the Lord. It is so sad."
@kinghamad_thedj reacted:
"God bless you This is what have been looking for"
@ireti_xoxo said:
"This is the only content I have seen around that narrative that makes sense. Well done @__malyk"
@__abby_abby commented:
"Very true…. The hospital she was registered to, saw her and they know what possible complications could be, why was there no precautions in place 😢 except if there was and maybe financial reasons 😩😩 who knows the actual stories we just online with speculations 🥹 sad😓 may God rest her soul"
US-based woman speaks on Aunty Ajara's pregnancy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a US-based woman sparked debate online after sharing her views on the man who impregnated the late Nigerian actress Aunty Ajara.
In a video that quickly went viral, she argued that prosecuting him would be unjust. She said one of Nigeria's major problems is the lack of resources to properly care for people like Aunty Ajara.
She added that if the situation had occurred in the United States, Aunty Ajara would likely have received adequate medical care.
Source: Legit.ng
