Aunty Ajara: Prophet Yinka Omole's prophecy resurfaces after actress' demise

A video of Prophet Yinka Omole's prophecy about Nollywood actress Aunty Ajara has resurfaced on social media hours after she passed away

In the clip, the Christian cleric warned that the actress' condition was not ordinary and revealed what needed to be done urgently to save her life before it became too late

Netizens flooded his comment section with emotional reactions to the prophecy, with many expressing shock and grief, while others questioned why the warning was not heeded

Nollywood actress Aunty Ajara passed away after battling a liver-related illness, with her burial taking place at her father’s compound on Thursday, 5 February 2026.

Hours after her death, a prophecy by Christian cleric Prophet Yinka Omole resurfaced online, drawing attention to his earlier spiritual warnings concerning the actress’s health.

In a video shared on his TikTok page days before the actress died, the prophet explained that he had received a vision about Aunty Ajara before but had delayed speaking publicly until recently because people see him as a prophet who only sees visions about bad occurrences.

He described her illness as a spiritual matter rather than a medical one, insisting that it required fervent prayers and spiritual intervention.

According to him, there was spiritual manipulation surrounding her condition, and he emphasised that those caring for her needed close monitoring to prevent any hidden harm.

He emphasised that her ailment was not ordinary but rather a spiritual attack, urging that she be taken to a place of serious prayer to avert tragedy.

Aunty Ajara, known for her petite frame and memorable roles in Nollywood productions, had built a reputation as a talented actress who brought life to her characters.

Her passing adds to the growing list of stars in the industry who have recently died after health struggles, which has raised concerns among fans and colleagues.

In Prophet Omole’s message, which resurfaced shortly after Ajara's burial, he expressed sadness over the increasing deaths of stars in the entertainment industry and prayed that nothing bad would happen to her, noting that she is a big star waiting to shine brighter.

The resurfacing of this prophecy has now become part of the narrative surrounding Aunty Ajara’s final days.

Watch Prophet Omole's prophecy about Aunty Ajara below:

Netizens react to Prophet Omole's prophecy about Aunty Ajara

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ewatomi2000 said:

"God this man of God said it ooo😭😭Ajara is gone oo."

@damilolaarike commented:

"unfortunately she's late already 😭😭😭God why I'm sick and tired of this wicked world."

@💞Queenie400💞 wrote:

"Aaaah...wetin this Aunty Ajara do them nah with this her condition..Aye buru oooI pray for divine healing on her ijmn🙏."

@OHLUTRAVELANDTOURLIMITED reacted:

"haaaa God I listen to this 3 days ago and now it's confirmed the two artists died this January already we live in a wicked world, her only offense is that she tried to become a mother 💔💔💔."

@crystalbells said:

"Please the man is genuine………I swear with my life."

@Diamondplace04 commented:

"so person still dey envy this aunty ajara😢😢😢."

@ADUNBAMIOFLAGOS__ wrote:

"U people did not know that we have problems for this country if pastor says something people will not listen on till everything worst."

Alfa Eleshinlogo speaks on Aunty Ajara's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alfa Dr Taofeeq Eleshinlogo, a traditional medicine practitioner specialising in liver ailments, reacted to Aunty Ajara's demise.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the practitioner revealed that both he and the actress's family knew she would not survive. He explained that her family contacted him when she was already in the intensive care unit on oxygen, with about an 80% chance of not improving.

According to Eleshinlogo, Aunty Ajara had been battling the liver ailment before she became pregnant, and earlier medical intervention could have helped if the condition had been detected on time.

Source: Legit.ng