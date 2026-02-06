A US-based woman shared her controversial view on the man linked to late Aunty Ajara’s pregnancy

A US-based woman has sparked debate online after sharing her views on the man who impregnated the late Nigerian actress Aunty Ajara.

In a video that quickly went viral, she argued that prosecuting him would be unjust.

“They cannot imprison anyone because they are also human,” she said.

“One of Nigeria’s major problems is the lack of resources to properly care for people like Aunty Ajara. If her body systems were functioning properly, she would not have been in that condition. She had feelings too, blood and water flowed through her veins like everyone else’s.”

She added that if the situation had occurred in the United States, Aunty Ajara would likely have received adequate medical care, including treatment to regulate her menstruation or long-term birth control.

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing that systemic issues contributed to the tragedy.

Legit.ng earlier reported that more details have emerged about the late actress Aunty Ajara as her colleagues and the entertainment industry continue to mourn her death.

The petite actress reportedly passed on after battling a liver-related ailment for a long time and her elder brother broke the sad news to her fans.

He stated that she passed overnight, after doctors confirmed her death, and thanked her fans for their support during her illness.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Aunty Ajara was seen attending the burial of her colleague, Allwell Ademola.

She wore a customised T-shirt bearing the late actress’ picture and sat quietly on a chair. Her baby bump was clearly visible.

In the caption of the post, it was stated that Aunty Ajara was already six months pregnant when she attended Allwell Ademola’s funeral.

Aunty Ajara continues to trend after her death as fans and family mourn her. Photo credit@auntyajara

Reacting, some fans suggested that the man who impregnated her should be revealed, arrested, and detained. Others speculated that he could be someone within the entertainment industry, claiming that colleagues were shielding him.

Some fans also lamented the state of healthcare, noting that if the actress had been abroad, she might have survived, citing cases of women with similar or worse conditions who later became mothers.

A few others questioned why the baby could not have been delivered early and kept in an incubator until it was mature enough.

Netizens weigh in on Aunty Ajara's pregnancy

Netizens weigh in on Aunty Ajara's pregnancy

francasown said:

"She might wish to have a child and it is not bad but for her kind of stature she should have seek proper medical advice. Dwwarf do give birth. Her death is painful cus she is such a lovely human always smiling and happy. I love her. May her soul rest in peace."

ay_emeralds said:

"But when they realised the pregnancy was the issue, why didn’t Dey terminate it?"

beygood1992 said:

"Even severely disabled women have kids abroad. The problem here is we don't have d hospitals that can safely monitor such high risk pregnancys. Cos of her size, complications will be a lot."

ttgandonu_gold

"💯% talk but it is well 💔Nigeria medical system is Gone since 1900."

rock.away10 said:

"Before you set ur camera aunty Ajara is dead. May her soul rest in peace."

blakmagick_

"Now the blame is still going to be on Nigeria? Must we always wait to blame Nigeria for our irresponsibility? Let’s just allow the little woman to rest, because that “impregnator” should be really asked questions, she had options to terminate the pregnancy o."

aewwilliams said:

"She was a dwwarf and they have normal children. Medically it is absolutely possible. We just don’t have the medical knowledge in our hospitals. And I believe she was taken to a hospital that lacked the capabilities to treat her properly. There was nothing wrong in her getting pregnant."

iamyorubagirl

"That's not totally true. Such rights can't be taken in the USA unless the person consent to it. No doctor can stop someone's period or give permanent birth control without their consents. In such situation, she might have been put on bed rest for months and do c-section when the baby is about 6 months depending the jurisdiction in that state."

lush_queen55 said:

"Maybe when she is coming back to this world again 😢😭😭 is a pity anyway."

senator_olanrewaju said:

"But Aunty Ajara is not the same with Aunty Ramota now."

Aunty Ajara's last moment in hospital surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that Koko Zaira shared a video of the late actress Aunty Ajara during her final moments in the hospital.

In his post, Aunty Ajara appeared to be in pain as she turned and tossed on the bed, supported by two pillows.

Medical cables were attached to different parts of her body, while an oxygen mask was placed over her nose.

