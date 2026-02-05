Videos from the burial ceremony of the late actress Aunty Ajara have surfaced online as fans were thrown into mourning again

In one of the clips, her body arrived at her father’s compound and prayers were offered according to Islamic rites

Fans noticed something unusual at her funeral and shared their observations online

Nollywood petite actress Aunty Ajara has finally been laid to rest according to Islamic rites, as videos from her burial ceremony surfaced online.

The movie star lost her battle with a liver-related ailment, with her elder brother earlier sharing the sad news of her demise.

More details about the actress have continued to emerge, including a video showing her attending the burial of her late colleague, Allwell Ademola, shortly before her death.

In one of the videos making the rounds, Aunty Ajara’s body, wrapped in white cloth and prepared according to Islamic rites, arrived at her father’s compound as a crowd gathered to bid her farewell.

The grave had already been dug, and three men were seen carrying her remains to her final resting place.

Colleagues absent from Aunty Ajara’s burial

In the recording, none of the actress’ colleagues were seen during the brief prayers and Islamic rites that followed. Only family members and close friends were present.

This sparked reactions online, as fans questioned why her colleagues were absent, especially those who had shown concern while she was alive and battling for her life.

Colleagues who rallied around Aunty Ajara

Recall that while Aunty Ajara was alive, some of her colleagues had appealed for help on social media. Actress Ronke Oshodi had urged Nigerians to contribute money towards her treatment and even clashed with a critic who accused her of partying while ignoring her ailing colleague.

Mama Nonetwork also shared a video of Aunty Ajara battling for her life in the hospital. She was the one who revealed that the actress was pregnant and also battling kidney-related issues.

Mama Nonetwork further informed colleagues and fans that the actress’ condition was not improving and appealed for continued financial support through the account shared for her treatment.

Here is the TikTok video of Aunty Ajara's burial below:

How fans reacted to video of Ajara's burial

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@chef_ajikeade12 wrote:

"Oh Chim: this really broke my heart. Rest easy Ajara. You came to this world and you try your best."

@official_soffy47 commented:

"Where are all her colleagues ? it is well may her soul rest in peace."

@mz_moyo26 shared:

"This lady's death pained me, she was always full of life."

@omowunmiajiboye said:

"Hmmm..May her soul rest in peace."

@kofoworolaayinke shared:

"The only thing we lknow how well to do now is to video everything, thing worth videoing and the one's that are not."

Aunty Ajara's last moment in hospital surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that Koko Zaira had shared a video of the late actress Aunty Ajara during her final moments in the hospital.

In his post, Aunty Ajara appeared to be in pain as she turned and tossed on the bed, supported by two pillows.

Medical cables were attached to different parts of her body, while an oxygen mask was placed over her nose.

