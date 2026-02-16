Isaac Fayose defined the 2027 race as a fierce contest between the "City Boys" and the "Village Boys," representing the grassroots masses

Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose has shared his thoughts on what the 2027 presidential election could look like, and according to him, the race will not be an ordinary political contest.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Fayose described the coming election as a clash between what he called the “City Boys” and the “Village Boys.”

His statement has drawn attention online, especially as political discussions begin to heat up ahead of the next election cycle.

Isaac Fayose defines the 2027 race as a fierce contest between the "City Boys" and the "Village Boys. Photos: Isaac Fayose/Peter Obi/Bola Tinubu.

According to Fayose, the “City Boys” are a group of wealthy and influential businessmen who have openly declared support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Among those often linked to the group are nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, as well as other high-profile figures.

The group has faced criticism from some Nigerians who believe celebrities and businessmen should stay neutral or focus on social causes instead of openly campaigning for politicians.

Still, the businessmen have continued to show support for Tinubu, with some of them publicly celebrating his leadership and policies.

While speaking about the political divide, Fayose said the “Village Boys” represent ordinary Nigerians and grassroots supporters.

He openly declared his support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi, predicting that the former Anambra State governor would win convincingly in certain regions.

According to him, Obi will dominate the South-East and South-South zones during the election.

Reactions trail Isaac Fayose's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@na_smasher stated:

"Chai… God bless you all for the supports for the betterment of Nigeria so far. We are getting there already Peter for President"

@mis__golden shared:

"@cityboy.movement_hq u get it, na only one vote them get… they can win in the east… we go pass una with 90%… we are all out 2027"

@playwotowoto stated:

"The issue of APC tugs chasing other party members out of pulling unit No one is talking about that"

@alasia567 wrote:

"Tinubu will win the elections. It’s very clear to see. How can an incumbent govt be more active than the so-called opposition? APC is showing mad hunger for power, ADC and the rest are banking on gullible Nigerians that for N10k will sharply sell their votes"

Isaac Fayose says Peter Obi will secure an overwhelming victory in the southern regions. Photos: Isaac Fayose.

Isaac Fayose suppports Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose shared his take on the politics in Abia state, especially following Doris Ogala’s video.

He warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return as he took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support.

