Obi Cubana has broken his silence following viral reports of his new appointment ahead of 2027

In a recent post, the businessman hinted at the numerous calls he has received during the week

Reacting, many of his fans and followers also queried him about his new role in the South East

Popular businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, recently shared a video about how the past few days have been for him.

On Wednesday, January 24, Obi Cubana shared a video showing him on a phone call. According to the businessman, his phone had been buzzing non-stop throughout the week.

Source: Instagram

"Phone buzzing non-stop!! What a week 🤔," he wrote in the caption of the video he shared on his Instagram.

While Obi Cubana has remained silent on his new appointment, his latest post further stirred reactions online.

Recall that the City Boy Movement, one of the campaign groups aligned with the interest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appointed Obi Cubana as its Southeast coordinator. The appointment was contained in a congratulatory flyer shared via the campaign group's official Instagram page.

The appointment of the businessman is expected to add more bite to the 2027 campaign for re-election by Tinubu in the Southeast.

The group is a youth-focused political mobilization that is reportedly backed by President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

As of the time this report was published, Obi Cubana has not confirmed or debunked the reports of his new appointment.

Obi Cubana's latest post, depicting how he has been receiving phone calls during the week, is below:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens continued to query the businessman on his new appointment. Read the comments below:

nedu_espee said:

"U be Coordinator abi u no be co-ordinator no follow corner corner ..??? City boy movement tell us something."

i_am_slimjones22 commented:

"Post am Make Everywhere Scatter."

fabulousaify said:

"Zonal coordinator for APC really?"

itz_akuabatago said:

"We are waiting for that one bold step, since yesterday it has been from one Bible quotation to the other."

officialuncle.p said:

"We mount here, waiting for CITY BOY ANNOUNCEMENT; ka Anyi Mara ebe asuru Asu debere odu."

sucrefashion_ commented:

"Ndi sitting on the fence ka nku na your page waiting for that city boy post to comment."

nworahc said:

"Okpoleyankee!!! If you no want make dem kpolu your name from yankee to potopoto, stay away from APC. Feel free to mingle with them for behind but don't front it."

Source: Legit.ng