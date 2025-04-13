Obi Cubana has received a considerable amount of admiration online after a video emerged showing how he addressed his son's behaviour towards presidential contender Peter Obi

The incident took place during Cubana's 50th birthday celebration in Abuja, attended by a slew of celebrities, politicians, and other notable persons

In a viral video, Cubana is seen standing by his son, who remained seated while Peter Obi approached to greet them, and what followed after that caught the attention of many online

Nigerian billionaire Obinna Iyiegbu, best known as Obi Cubana, has won hearts by publicly disciplining his son.

Legit.ng reported that on Saturday, April 12, the nightlife businessman turned 50 years old. To commemorate his new age, he hosted a lavish party in Abuja, where he resides.

Obi Cubana corrects his son following how he greeted Peter Obi at the billionaire's birthday party. Credit: @obicubana, @peterobi

Source: Instagram

The opulent event was attended by numerous celebrities, politicians, and public personalities.

In a video circulating online, the businessman was seen standing by his kid as the Labour Party presidential candidate approached them. Peter Obi exchanged a warm greeting with Cubana before turning to greet his kid, who was sitting.

Obi, who considered his attitude rude, instructed him to stand up and greet the politician, which he did.

Watch the video below:

Still on Obi Cubana's birthday bash, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, and Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze finally met after a series of online call-outs.

It's worth noting that that Daddy Freeze met the wrath of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) members over his controversial comment about their lead Pastor Jerry Eze performed during his UK Prayer Conference.

During the opulent festivities that took place at Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday, where both personalities were present, they finally met face to face for the first time. Netizens were taken aback by how Daddy Freeze reacted in the presence of the cleric.

Obi Cubana holds his 50th birthday party in Abuja. Credit: @obicubana

Source: Instagram

The online host immediately bowed his head in respect for the preacher, who went on to engage him in a long chatty conversation.

Obi Cubana’s son triggers reactions online

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many praising the millionaire for teaching his youngster discipline and humility despite his privileged background.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fure_xo said:

"Was he really going to shake him while siting down? Na wa o."

rill.tush wrote:

"That boy no get respect he no fit use 2 hands."

oluwatosyngrace said:

"These are the training we should instill in our children at home to avoid correction in pulic."

asiwajuofnaija wrote:

"Cubana did the best thing because it is very disrespectful of that small boy to sit down and be greeting an elder."

toghiqueen wrote:

"Party for the elites. Omoo one day i go host this kind of party."

official_ose007 wrote:

"The smallie think say nah UK or US em dey… ordinary snail wen I use Eba pick for inside soup wen me and my dad dey chop, I nor say em use one eye see me, Omo I nor eat meat for one month."

odamiss said:

"As he should ❤️❤️❤️ . Children have to be taught . Esp these younger gen Z, X and Alpha. Their generation see a lot of things as cool and chill , parents must constantly instill discipline, culture, respect in them."

mrzdinma.o wrote:

"That’s how i tell my kids here o. Kids here will be greeting their elders, “hello & hi”. i tell them better say “Good morning/afternoon/evening”. wetin be hello/hi."

Billionaires Jowizaza, Emoney, celebs celebrate Obi Cubana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian entrepreneur and hospitality mogul Obi Cubana clocked 50 years on April 12 2025, and announced the good news online.

The nightlife businessman was celebrated online by his wife, friends and colleagues, who shared various good thoughts about him.

Following that, new videos emerged online showing the calibre of people who arrived in Abuja where Cubana lives to make his celebration memorable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng