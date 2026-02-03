Cubana Chief Priest's comment under Tyla's Grammy celebration post has sparked widespread criticism on social media

The controversy follows Tyla's second consecutive win in the Best African Music Performance category at the 2026 Grammy Awards held on February 1

Social media users condemned the comment as immature and divisive, noting that Wizkid and Burna Boy's teams stayed silent despite also losing in the category

Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, is under fire after making a controversial remark about South African singer Tyla’s Grammy victory.

The comment was made on social media shortly after the 2026 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, where Tyla won the Best African Music Performance category with her track Push 2 Start.

Cubana Chief Priest faces backlash over a comment on Tyla's Grammy win over Davido.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest’s comment implied that the South African pop star's success was manufactured, which many fans considered unfair and petty, especially as Davido’s collaboration with Omah Lay had been a strong contender.

The backlash on Chief Priest was swift, with social media users criticising his words as immature and damaging to the image of Afrobeats.

Many argued that such shade undermines the collective achievements of African artists who are gaining recognition worldwide.

His reaction drew even more attention because other Nigerian stars like Wizkid and Burna Boy, who were also nominated, chose not to comment publicly on the outcome.

Tyla’s win marked her second Grammy in the category, further solidifying her growing influence in African music.

The award ceremony showcased the strength of African talent, with several Nigerian acts nominated alongside her, yet the focus shifted online when Cubana Chief Priest’s remark sparked heated discussions.

As a close ally of Davido, his outspoken defence of the singer was seen by many as misplaced, with netizens noting that it distracted from celebrating African achievements.

Check out Cubana Chief Priest's comment below:

Social media users react to Cubana Chief Priest's comments

Fans expressed disappointment and anger at the socialite's behaviour.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@GreatmanPhilip said:

"mad levels unlocked Cubana chief priest just became a comment section celebrity no shame, all clout"

@papi_demillie commented:

"It wasn't only petty of him, also moronic to even go under her CS to shade her cos your own friend or boss lost the Grammys to her I won't be surprised if her alleged baby mama from Kenya won't use that for another content this week"

@Ghost_Valhalla_ wrote:

"You don't see anyone from Wizkid's camp hating on her. U don't see Burna Boy's camp throwing shots or still ranting about the award either. So why is it only one person, his fans and his people acting entitled to it? He wasn't even the only Nigerian nominated in that category."

@kimoranky reacted:

"This is a very stupid statement to make , Shey Davido no dey see all these nonsense wey people around am dey do ? Abi them dey purposely do am for the algorithm?"

@littiehouseblue said:

"Davido shouldn't have people like this among his crew but who am I to tell him what to do"

Cubana Chief Priest faces criticism for shading Tyla after her Grammy victory over Davido.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest reacts to Davido's Grammy loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest reacted strongly after Davido lost at the 2026 Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1.

The socialite shared photos of himself and Davido while alleging that powerful forces were trying to pressure the singer, encouraging him to stay strong and release new music.

His comments at the time also led to mixed reactions, with some netizens accusing the Grammys of using Davido for promotion.

