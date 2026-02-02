After losing the Best African Music Performance category to South Africa’s Tyla, Davido’s team has labeled the awards a product of "deep politics

Israel DMW took to social media to state clearly that the OBO will no longer "honour" invitations to the Grammy ceremony in the future

Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest has added a controversial twist, claiming that global powers are trying to break Davido’s spirit to force him into "dark" alliances

Fresh controversy has trailed the aftermath of the 2026 Grammy Awards as Israel DMW, a close aide to Afrobeats superstar Davido, declared that his boss would no longer attend the prestigious ceremony following another loss.

The statement came hours after Davido lost his fifth Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category at the 68th Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1.

South African singer Tyla emerged winner with her song Push 2 Start, beating entries from Davido, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr.

Israel DMW says that the OBO will no longer "honor" invitations to the Grammy ceremony in the future. Photos: @israeldmw/IG.

Taking to his Instagram story, Israel DMW did not hide his frustration as he reacted to the outcome.

In a strongly worded post, he suggested that Davido’s camp was done with the Grammys, accusing the award organisers of playing politics.

“Let them f*ck off with their Grammy of deep politics. We would no longer honour future invitation,” Israel wrote.

Davido’s 2026 nomination marked his fifth shot at winning a Grammy, a milestone many fans believed would finally deliver his long-awaited victory on music’s biggest stage.

Earlier, celebrity businessman and socialite Cubana Chief Priest, a longtime ally of Davido, had also shared his thoughts on the loss.

In his own reaction, he framed the Grammy outcome as a test of resilience.

According to him, “white men” were trying to break Davido so he could bow to pressures he described as “demonic.”

He encouraged the singer to stay focused, keep his head high, and channel the disappointment into new music.

Davido reacts to Grammy loss

Meanwhile, Davido has reacted to his Grammy loss.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Davido shared lovely photos he took with his wife at the award ceremony. According to him, God is still on his side despite the loss. He ended the post with a praying emoji and musical symbols.

Her sister, Sharon Adeleke, via her Instagram story, shared a biblical verse, which reads, “At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen”.

Davido’s team labels the Grammy Awards a product of "deep politics. Photo: @israeldmw/IG.

Source: Legit.ng