South African singer Tyla reacted to her surprising 2026 Grammy win

The talented artiste shared a candid moment about how she found out she had won

Fans of Afrobeats stars Davido and Burna Boy reacted to the unexpected outcome, creating more buzz online

South African singer Tyla has opened up about the unexpected circumstances surrounding her 2026 Grammy Award win, giving fans a glimpse into the moment she learned she had taken home the prestigious honour.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Water hitmaker was asked how it felt to be a Grammy winner again.

Tyla celebrates her Grammy win as Davido and Burna Boy miss out.

She responded candidly, saying:

“Guys, I keep saying the same thing, but it’s literally not real. The way I found out was actually insane.”

Tyla went on to explain that she had almost missed the announcement entirely.

“Girl, I did not make it. I was like two minutes late. So, I found out in the lobby. But it was fun because everyone, all my people, were there. So the gang was celebrating,” she said.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump criticised the 2026 Grammy Awards, calling the ceremony “virtually unwatchable” and hinting at possible legal action against host Trevor Noah.

Trump’s comments came after Noah joked during the broadcast about Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland while announcing Billie Eilish as the winner of Song of the Year.

“That’s a Grammy that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” Noah said, adding a controversial reference to the late Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.

In response, Trump said he would be “sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$,” warning, “Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” Trump wrote. “CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” he added.

Tyla's reaction after 2026 Grammy win sparks varied reactions on social media.

Tyla’s 2026 Grammy reaction sparks buzz

Tyla’s openness sparked a wave of conversation online, particularly among fans of Nigerian stars Davido and Burna Boy, who were nominated in the same category but did not win.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@trenda4naija

"Omo . She late 2 minutes, still carry Grammy go house. Dey chill for lobby and hear say you don win? Na moments like this dey sweet well well for life and career."

@Cardiologi_st

"I knew she was gonna be late imo, when l checked instagram l saw that she has just arrived and was in those red carpets taking pictures."

@iamsammydammy

"This is the opposite of Gbavido They were already there 24hrs before time with friends and family! Sometimes, what you desperately want does not want you... Try rest."

@TMDEnterprise1

"Lol she no even send the grammies like that davido came early brought his wife and all his friends and still lose to her this peeps are basically toiling with davido x using him for pr stunt lol."

@Mandela6351 said:

"Lateness didn't deny her the award. Let me ask peradventure she didn't show up at all. Can any collect the award on her behalf."

Tinubu pays tribute to Fela over Grammy honour

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu paid glowing tribute to Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti following his historic recognition by the Recording Academy of America.

The president’s message came on Sunday after Fela was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African to receive the prestigious honour.

The award was presented at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, nearly three decades after the music icon’s death in 1997.

