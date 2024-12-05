VDM has reacted to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's alleged fraud and deportation saga after it went viral online

The UK had asked the tribunal to deport the clergy over an alleged £1.87 million fraud and clergy trended

Reacting to the allegation, VDM said that he was happy that Tobi was coming back to Nigeria, and he shared a message he received about him

Social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the allegation of deportation Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was embroiled in.

Legit.ng had reported that the United Kingdom had instructed a tribunal to deport the cleric over an allegation of fraud.

In a video made by the TikToker, he said that he was happy that Adegboyega would soon come back to Nigeria.

He said read a message written to him by an aggrieved man, alleging that the clergy was involved in an adultery mess with his wife.

VDM claimed the man said Tobi connived with his estranged wife and took all his properties, cars, and children away from him.

The activist also disclosed that the man alleged that DSS and police have tried to intervene, but some powerful people behind Pastor Adegboyega frustrated the case.

VDM blasts Daddy Freeze

Also in the recoding, VDM called Daddy Freeze, a man without integrity. He asked if the media personality does not know that Pastor Tobi might be into fraud, using his church's name.

The activist stated that he was not surprised by the news about the clergy, and added that the tribunal in Nigeria was waiting for Adegboyega.

He prayed once again that Adegboyega would indeed come back to Nigeria so that he can take up the case.

Recall that footballer Kayode Olagunju had also accused Adegboyega of adultery with his former wife.

VDM send message to prominent Nigerians

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman sternly warned some important personalities in Nigeria.

Though he didn't mention any name, but he said that they cannot come for him because they will be the ones to lose.

He shared a video of some animals to drive home his point to the people he was referring to.

