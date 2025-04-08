Obi Cubana is excited about his upcoming 50th birthday in April as he shared a video to show part of his plan

In the clip, some cows to be used for the ceremony were shown, tricycles and vehicles were also shown and the number of people to get them

Fans were excited about the celebration and some of them asked him how they can benefit from it

Billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has shown the level of preparations going on ahead of his 50th birthday.

Legit.ng had reported that Obi Cubana was about to turn 50, and he announced that he was going to empower some people.

In a new video shared by the hospitality businessman, he showed off 50 tricycles and 50 vehicles he was going to use for the empowerment scheme.

According to him, 100 people would benefit from the gifts, but he didn't state how he was going to select them.

He also showed the video of some cows to be used for the celebration.

Obi Cubana shares emotional post

In the caption of his post, Obi Cubana pointed out that he was emotional at that point. He added that he woke up feeling happy, and grateful to God.

The businessman, who marked his wife's birthday a few weeks ago also disclosed that the highest and the most satisfying part of his 50th birthday was lifting others to the path of growth and prosperity

He appreciated the people, who partnered with him to provide some of the items.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Obi Cubana's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about Obi Cubana's birthday. Here are some comments below:

@chi_solo5 shared:

"My life really need this at the moment how can I be a part of it sir."

@uhegbup commented:

"You are indeed a good man."

@realfunmilola reacted:

"Grace is fully involved. Beloved of God. Happy birthday in advance sir. Bless me too sir."

@ladyb_cakes_and_pastries stated:

"It is good to be good, may God continue to bless you sir."

@neze_pinks commented:

"God is good and God’s grace upon your life is evident. May God continue to bless you Obi_cubana I would be very privileged to be chosen as one of the beneficiaries of this laudable empowerment. I rep April 12th too."

@blis_stagram wrote:

"Best wishes on your upcoming 50th birthday. May you celebrate many more in good health and more prosperity."

@realfunmilola shared:

"God is involved. Beloved of God. Happy birthday in advance sir. Bless me too sir."

Obi Cubana marks 48th birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence.

The multi-billionaire turned to Instagram to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year.

The father of four left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore.

