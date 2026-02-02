Celestial Church pastors and members have condemned a viral video of James Brown at one of their churches

The crossdresser was spotted in an outfit meant for female worshippers during a church service

Contrary to reports that he underwent deliverance at the church, new details have now emerged online

Some Celestial Church pastors and members have taken to social media to express displeasure following a viral video of content creator James Brown at one of their churches.

Legit.ng recently reported that James had shared a video of himself inside at a white garment church, receiving prayers while dressed in a female attire known as sutana.

While reports on social media claimed the crossdresser had undergone deliverance at the white garment church, Celestial Reality Check via its official Facebook page dismissed it.

According to the page, James was at the church for prayer for success and blessings.

Sharing the video, Celestial Reality Check said:

"UPDATE: RE: JAMES BROWN DELIVERANCE February 1st 2026. Prophet Eze Timothy serves as the Shepherd In-Charge of CCC Orisun Iye Parish, Alpha and Omega, located at Alhaji Opeloyeru Street, off Senukoro Aiyetoro, Ado-Odo/Ota LGA, Ogun State.

He is aware of James Brown's male identity and his preference for cross-dressing. The video posted online today was not a scripted performance, but rather an actual service and prayer session. Was the Shepherd's decision to permit James Brown to wear a female sutana during the prayer session consistent with his spiritual guidance?

Some Instagram blogs initially referred to the incident as a deliverance, but following a review by CRC, it was reclassified as a prayer for success and blessings.

The Shepherd appears to prioritize James Brown's success over his spiritual deliverance. The controversy surrounding this incident stems from James Brown's attire during the prayer session and its subsequent online posting.

The Church is currently facing a challenge. Will the CCC Task-Force Office in Ogun State, the Prophet and Prophetess Council, and the Shepherd's Disciplinary Committee intervene or provide guidance? Every abnormality will soon become normal if care is not taken."

Reacting, a cleric at Celestial Church, Segun Glorious condemned the video, saying the crossdresser doesn't represent the church's beliefs.

"My concern in all of these is that this show of shame must at least complete this uncompleted building. This boy-girl shouldn’t use the man’s Church for this kind of nauseating content and still not roof the church after dollar payment from Mark. While their leaders are politicking over succession and factional dominance, the image is getting dirtier day after day on this global village. For Believers who are not members of the Celestial Church of Christ, I make bold to say this content does not represent our doctrinal beliefs as a Church. We surely have leadership challenges," he said.

Another cleric from the church, Michael Abatanwa, in a post via his Facebook page also shared a strong comment against the video.

"As a shepherd and a Celestial member... James Brown's action in Celestial Church of Christ is wrong and the Shepherd needs to be questioned by the authorities... We don't do such or allow such in CCC worldwide," he said.

Members of the church were also not left out, as many questioned why James Brown was allowed to wear a female outfit in church.

Lanre Sammy said:

"A man put on female sutana....woli Bali won tun pase asekini....... Stomach calling Prophets."

Aigbe Osariemen Precious commented:

"This act is very bad on the image of the church, na even 4 corner they wear am."

Abigail Adewumi

"What did I just watch father Lord. The Woli sef need deliverance oo. "Na four corner he even wear.....Kai with her rumple dress."

Olori Sarah commented:

"Deliverance indeed , why is he wearing woman Garmet."

Abigail Adewumi said:

"You sure say God called you abi na ur belle called you."

