A recent video captured a heartwarming exchange between Bishop David Oyedepo and Stephen Akintayo

The popular Nigerian cleric also reacted after the entrepreneur referred to him as the richest pastor in the world

Oyedepo's hilarious response to the tag also captured attention on social media as netizens shared diverse opinions

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, has left many talking following his reaction to a bold claim about him being the richest pastor in the world.

A recent video shared by Christian content creator Sonoftheprophet captured the exchange between Oyedepo and Stephen Akintayo, a popular inspirational speaker and serial entrepreneur.

During the course of their conversation, Akintayo mentioned to the bishop that he was the richest pastor in the world, adding that it was listed by Forbes, among others.

"You're the richest pastor in the world, sir," Akintayo said in the video.

In a funny response, the cleric reacted, saying: "Where did you mark it?" leaving everyone in the room laughing.

Bishop David Oyedepo is widely regarded as the richest Black pastor with an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Forbes (2011).

He founded the Living Faith World Outreach Ministry in 1981, which is considered one of Africa’s largest congregations. The Faith Tabernacle, where he hosts three services every Sunday, is Africa’s largest worship centre.

According to Forbes, Oyedepo owns four private jets and homes in London and the United States. He also owns Dominion Publishing House, two universities, and other assets.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo's son, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, announced that his ministry would not collect offerings, saying it was a specific instruction from God.

The video from Bishop Oyedepo's conversation with Stephen Akintayo is below:

Reactions to Oyedepo's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as fans and followers praised the cleric's humility. Read them below:

damilola.ibk said:

"Look at me blushing all through like I am a part of the conversation. I love you, BDO, and nothing will change it."

samuelisco1_official commented:

"Look for a wealthy man to talk to" ...."where did you mark it" ....humility."

yemsyoladiran said:

"Richest pastor in the world wow we now celebrate money chai what a world."

i_ambright_ commented:

"Where did you mark it ?? Baba too big to be marking his wealth even angels they confuse if them wan calculate baba wealth cuz as them finish first calculation, na so them go discover another investment for heaven. Them don even tire to calculate leave everything for God."

myquelbrooks wrote:

"Na our papa be this oooo we no get another one. When the Bible says: SEEK YE FIRST THE KINGDOM OF GOD AND HIS RIGHTEOUSNESS, AND EVERY OTHER THING SHALL BE ADDED. This is the fulfillment of it."

