Chioma stepped out at the Crypto.com Arena in a daring sheer dress that pushed the boundaries of her usual conservative style

A female fan took to the comment section to explicitly warn Chioma never to repeat the outfit

Chioma surprised many by directly responding to the critic with a defiant five-word message that has since gone viral

Chioma Avril Rowland, the wife of Afrobeats superstar Davido, has responded to criticism of her outfit at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The celebrity chef and mother of two attended the 68th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Davido was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, which South African singer Tyla eventually won.

Chioma's outfit to the Grammy has beena subject of online controversy. Photos:@thechefchi/IG

For the high-profile night, Chioma accompanied Davido alongside his elder sister, Sharon Adeleke, and other members of his team.

While the singer’s nomination drew attention, it was Chioma’s outfit that became a major talking point across Nigerian social media platforms.

She rocked a sheer, form-fitting dress that many users described as bold and unconventional.

Shortly after the event, Chioma shared photos of her Grammy look on her Instagram page, giving fans a closer view of her appearance at the global ceremony.

As comments poured in, one female cautioned Chioma against repeating such a fashion choice in the future.

“Nne, no wear this cloth again inugo. However, your husband loves you o,” the follower wrote.

Chioma replied directly:

“I will wear it again,” she wrote.

Reactions trail Chioma's response to critic

@dells_hair_world stated:

"But seriously I loved that dress and I’ve been looking for what’s wrong can’t find it"

@tianareginald stated:

"I mean she said what she said! She will wear it again, what are you going to do about it?!?!

@vanessa_elias1122 commented:

"Very stunning dress.. I no the skin showing that y’all have issues with but mehn she’s with her man and his not complaining.. omo if I get money I go buy this dress oo"

@damiegholdevents wrote:

"Someone was right beside her husband, and maybe he even bought her the dress. How do you think your opinion would matter? Audacity is too much, honestly"

@munaamuna84 shared:

"Someone said "na the naked cloth make Davido dey invisible" say na atikulate of afrobeat"

@iamkingdinero1 stated:

"Coming from same people when Dey repeat their friends parents burial asoebi take wear go ànother friend marriage , tufiakwa"

Chioma tells fan that she will wear her Grammy dress again. @chefchi/IG.

Source: Legit.ng