Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr are back again in the Grammy conversation as the race for the 2026 awards heats up

The Nigerian superstars, along with other prominent artists, have submitted their latest works for consideration, sparking buzz across social media

Fans are already speculating about which entries could bring home the coveted golden gramophone

Nigerian musicians have sent in their applications for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

According to The Grammy Guru, a trusted Grammy monitoring portal, several Nigerian musicians have filed submissions for the upcoming awards, which will recognise music released between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

Wizkid tops the list with the most entries among Nigerian artists. He submitted his album Morayo in the Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album categories.

The Starboy boss also entered Piece of My Heart for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best African Music Performance.

His self-directed video for Kese (Dance) was submitted in the Best Music Video category, while his collaboration with Olamide and Darkoo, Billionaires Club, was also entered for Best African Music Performance.

Burna Boy submitted his latest album, No Sign of Weakness, for Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album. His single Love was entered in the Best African Music Performance category, while his international collaboration Kampé III with French star Joé Dwèt Filé is competing for Best Global Music Performance.

Ayra Starr, one of Afrobeats’ fastest-rising stars, submitted her hit single Hot Body for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Her joint track with Wizkid, Gimme Dat, was submitted for Best African Music Performance and Best Music Video.

The Recording Academy will begin the first round of voting in October 2025 to determine which entries receive official nominations. The full list of nominees is expected to be announced in November 2025.

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian superstar Davido has joined the Recording Academy as a voting member — a move that could influence future nominations and visibility for African music on the global stage.

See Wizkid's submission below:

See Burna Boy's submission here:

See Ayra Starr's submission here:

Netizens react to 2026 Grammy submissions

Legit.ng compiled some of the top reactions below:

chrystlegenes said:

"Kese video was very clean and specifically crafted by him 😍. Piece of my heart is a beautiful song,I pray either one of them get nominated and win also."

oyinloyemotayor said:

"I won't be Surprised if Wizkid gives Baddo is First Grammy. That Their relationship/ loyalty to each other deserves a GRAMMY

officialeva_whitee said:

"They better give him the award. Make those useless Grammy organizers no use my baby trend like essence time."

im_greatwhite said:

"I feel born winner suppose dey!!"

francis.bright said:

"He's collaboration with Gunna on WGFT is possible to be nominated & winner of GRAMMY BEST MELODIC RAP MUSIC."

tonnietom_ said:

"‘Empty chairs” would have been a better option."

kelvin007.megax said:

"Abeg make Una day talk truth ooo. This album hmmmmmmmm."

_kunle.ay said:

"Truth be told this guy no suppose submit anything..Album you released and just sold CD otan 😂Oga o."

ekele5580 said:

"Piece of my heart."

mexy101 said:

"Na Burna and Ayra go bring that Grammy come house."

just___rowena said:

"We’re definitely bringing that Grammy home 🦅💃🏽."

