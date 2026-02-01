Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti became the first African to receive the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

The late singer was honoured posthumously at the 68th Grammy Awards, cementing his place in the global music hall of fame

President Bola Tinubu joined the world in a moving tribute, elevating Fela's legacy from a mere musician to a spiritual deity

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti following his historic recognition by the Recording Academy of America.

The president’s message came on Sunday after Fela was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African to receive the prestigious honour.

The award was presented at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, nearly three decades after the music icon’s death in 1997.

President Bola Tinubu says the award elevates Fela's legacy from a mere musician to a spiritual deity. Photos: Fela Kuti/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

“Fela was more than a musician” — Tinubu

In a personally signed statement, the President described Fela as a fearless voice whose music stood boldly against injustice and oppression.

“Fela was more than a musician. He was a fearless voice of the people, a philosopher of freedom, and a revolutionary force whose music confronted injustice and reshaped global sound,” the president said.

According to Tinubu, Fela’s courage, creativity and deep convictions were not only defining traits of his personality but forces that shaped an entire generation. He added that these qualities continue to inspire artists and activists across the world.

The president noted that the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award serves as a powerful affirmation of Fela’s enduring influence on global music and Africa’s expanding cultural footprint.

“Fela Kuti has blazed the trail with the Recording Academy of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African to receive this honour, though posthumously.The award is an affirmation of his enduring global influence and the foundational role he has played in the evolution and impact of Africa on modern music," Tinubu stated

Tinubu also reaffirmed Fela’s role as the creator and global ambassador of Afrobeat, a genre that fused Yoruba rhythms with jazz, funk and highlife.

“He defined Afrobeat, and you can hear and see his influence in generations of Nigerian musicians and in Afrobeats and beyond,” the president added.

From political protest songs to hypnotic rhythms that crossed borders, Fela’s work continues to echo in today’s soundscape, influencing both Nigerian and international artists.

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for artists whose impact has fundamentally shaped music and culture. With this honour, Fela’s legacy has once again taken centre stage, reminding the world that Afrobeat’s roots are deeply Nigerian.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti becomes the first African to receive the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Photos: Fela Kuti.

Source: Instagram

Femi Kuti denies supporting President Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Kuti has dismissed claims that he ever supported former President Muhammadu Buhari or campaigned for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated that such suggestions are false and personally upsetting.

He made this clear during an interview on Arise Television while reflecting on the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recently given to his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, in Los Angeles.

Source: Legit.ng