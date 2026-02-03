"I Don't Go to Club Anymore": Davido Opens Up on How Marriage to Chioma Transformed His Lifestyle
- Davido has revealed how his marriage to Chioma completely changed his evening routine, explaining how he now spends his time as a married man
- The music star recounted how he spent nearly two months in Nigeria without going out once, but chose to stay indoors instead
- Fans reacted to Davido's transformation with mixed feelings, as some praised his growth into a responsible family man, whereas others questioned why a celebrity would abandon social life
Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has revealed how marriage to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, has reshaped his daily life.
Speaking in a recent interview, the singer stated that he no longer spends nights in clubs but now prefers quiet routines at home.
The singer, who tied the knot with Chioma in 2024, said the change came naturally as he embraced family life and sought more balance in his demanding career.
Davido described how his evenings, once filled with regular club outings, are now centred around studio work, relaxed gatherings and winding down with video calls to his wife before bed.
He explained that during a two-month stay in Nigeria, he barely stepped outside. He said he chose to enjoy simple pleasures such as recording music, hosting barbecues and resting whenever possible.
According to the singer, these activities have become more fulfilling than the nightlife he once considered routine.
The award-winning artist, known globally for hits like Unavailable, emphasised that marriage has encouraged him to prioritise rest and connection over constant social activity.
He noted that while he remains energetic when performing or recording, his personal life has shifted towards quieter moments that allow him to recharge.
Davido’s journey with Chioma has been closely followed by fans for years, with their relationship often in the spotlight.
After years of being partners, the couple formalised their union in 2024, marking a significant milestone that has now influenced the singer’s lifestyle choice.
Fans react to Davido's lifestyle change
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@iamklausenburg said:
"Maturing is getting to this stage where you sn.uff out the outside noise and spend time with yourself and people who truly matter. It is not just fun, but peaceful."
@youngadult001 commented:
"Abi Davido Dan Dey experience mid life crisis ni because why will a celebrity stop going for social things like club."
@VictorDonvic998 wrote:
"That's growth man got his own family now he just wants to live a normal life and take care of his family he's not longer a kid he got children to take care of."
@Yungblingz007 reacted:
"To be a responsible man is not a day job that's why many men are running away from the task."
@rareAURA9 said:
"It shows in his lifestyle recently… man is beginning to set his priorities straight."
@dsmyleq commented:
"That's the good thing about marrying who you're in love with, once you marry wrong your heart will skip anytime you remember you're married 😤 Somebody say Power 🎤."
Chioma defends her Grammy Awards outfit
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chioma Adeleke responded to criticism of her outfit at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
The celebrity chef accompanied Davido to the 68th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1. She wore a sheer, form-fitting dress that sparked divided opinions on Nigerian social media.
After sharing photos of the look on Instagram, one follower cautioned her against wearing such an outfit again.
Chioma swiftly replied to the comment, stating that she would wear the outfit again.
